Pattaya tackles stray dog concerns after viral complaints

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)42 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, October 5, 2025
PHOTO: via Deccan Herald

Pattaya is intensifying its efforts to manage the issue of stray dogs following several complaints, including allegations of attacks and bites.

Deputy Mayor Manoch Nongyai highlighted the urgent nature of these concerns during discussions with The Pattaya News. Although there have been previous attempts to sterilise stray dogs and integrate them within local communities, the complaints keep coming.

These grievances often come from foreign tourists unfamiliar with the prevalence of stray dogs in Thailand.

A viral post from yesterday, October 4, debate over Pattaya’s ongoing stray dog problem after a couple’s pickup truck was allegedly damaged by a pack of dogs near Bali Hai Pier.

The owner, 37 year old Apisit Pienkasikum, returned from a fishing trip to find his red Ford Raptor’s wiring and sensors destroyed, causing nearly 100,000 baht in damages.

Photos and videos shared on Facebook showed stray dogs surrounding the vehicle, causing outrage and renewed demands for stricter control measures. Many social media users urged the city to take immediate and consistent action to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Pattaya police and city officials were urged to improve stray management, particularly in tourist-heavy areas, to prevent future incidents.

In reaction, teams have been dispatched by Pattaya officials to evaluate the situation firsthand. Manoch explained that any aggressive dogs or those causing problems would be relocated to the city’s dog shelter, which has the capacity for over 400 to 500 animals.

Picture courtesy of the Pattaya News

Currently, the shelter is home to approximately 200 dogs. This initiative seeks to protect both the residents and the tourists that frequent this popular coastal destination while promoting humane treatment of animals.

Authorities have since reminded the public to report sightings of aggressive dogs so that teams can respond quickly.

Deputy Mayor Manoch Nongyai stressed that only dangerous or problematic animals will be relocated, while non-aggressive dogs will continue to live peacefully in their familiar surroundings, reported by the Pattaya News.

