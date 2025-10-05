Outcry over man’s comments on security guard’s dining choice

An online uproar has erupted following a man’s controversial comments about encountering a security guard dining with his family at the same restaurant.

The man expressed surprise, questioning whether security guards earn enough to afford such luxurious outings, thus sparking intense debate.

The incident occurred when the man posted his experience of dining at a buffet on a Chao Phraya River cruise. He unexpectedly encountered a security guard from his company, accompanied by his wife and daughter, enjoying themselves at the same venue.

Surprised by this, he remarked, “I was quite shocked because I remember their salaries aren’t much. I genuinely wonder if security guards now earn such high salaries to afford bringing their families to places like this. Or has the exclusivity of these venues diminished, making them accessible to everyone?”

This post stirred anger among netizens, who perceived the man’s comments as disparaging towards the profession of security guards and indicative of class discrimination in public spaces.

Critics condemned the man’s mindset, with several people pointing out that security guards do not always earn low salaries. Even if their income isn’t substantial, they can still save up for personal enjoyment without causing harm to anyone.

In recent news, Thai labour organisations have renewed calls for fair wages and better protection for underpaid workers across the country. On Labour Day, advocacy groups demanded the government revise outdated labour laws, raise overtime pay, and establish a risk insurance fund to safeguard workers from sudden layoffs and unpaid severance.

The National Human Rights Commission also emphasised ongoing issues such as wage theft, social security exclusion, and workplace discrimination affecting low-income earners, including security guards, factory staff, and service workers.

These discussions highlight how Thailand’s persistent wage inequality continues to spark public debate over dignity, class perception, and the value of honest labour – issues reflected in the viral controversy over the man’s comments.