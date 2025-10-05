Outcry over man’s comments on security guard’s dining choice

Social media in flames after man mocks guard’s buffet visit

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)16 seconds agoLast Updated: Sunday, October 5, 2025
50 1 minute read
Outcry over man’s comments on security guard’s dining choice | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An online uproar has erupted following a man’s controversial comments about encountering a security guard dining with his family at the same restaurant.

The man expressed surprise, questioning whether security guards earn enough to afford such luxurious outings, thus sparking intense debate.

The incident occurred when the man posted his experience of dining at a buffet on a Chao Phraya River cruise. He unexpectedly encountered a security guard from his company, accompanied by his wife and daughter, enjoying themselves at the same venue.

Outcry over man's comments on security guard's dining choice | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Surprised by this, he remarked, “I was quite shocked because I remember their salaries aren’t much. I genuinely wonder if security guards now earn such high salaries to afford bringing their families to places like this. Or has the exclusivity of these venues diminished, making them accessible to everyone?”

This post stirred anger among netizens, who perceived the man’s comments as disparaging towards the profession of security guards and indicative of class discrimination in public spaces.

Critics condemned the man’s mindset, with several people pointing out that security guards do not always earn low salaries. Even if their income isn’t substantial, they can still save up for personal enjoyment without causing harm to anyone.

In recent news, Thai labour organisations have renewed calls for fair wages and better protection for underpaid workers across the country. On Labour Day, advocacy groups demanded the government revise outdated labour laws, raise overtime pay, and establish a risk insurance fund to safeguard workers from sudden layoffs and unpaid severance.

Related Articles

The National Human Rights Commission also emphasised ongoing issues such as wage theft, social security exclusion, and workplace discrimination affecting low-income earners, including security guards, factory staff, and service workers.

These discussions highlight how Thailand’s persistent wage inequality continues to spark public debate over dignity, class perception, and the value of honest labour – issues reflected in the viral controversy over the man’s comments.

Latest Thailand News
Outcry over man&#8217;s comments on security guard&#8217;s dining choice | Thaiger Thailand News

Outcry over man’s comments on security guard’s dining choice

16 seconds ago
Thailand disrupts nine drug networks, seizes millions of narcotics | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand disrupts nine drug networks, seizes millions of narcotics

42 minutes ago
Myanmar national fatally stabbed in Patong altercation | Thaiger Phuket News

Myanmar national fatally stabbed in Patong altercation

2 hours ago
Japanese tourist assaulted in Pattaya, suffers fractured nose | Thaiger Pattaya News

Japanese tourist assaulted in Pattaya, suffers fractured nose

3 hours ago
Pattaya tackles stray dog concerns after viral complaints | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tackles stray dog concerns after viral complaints

3 hours ago
Taxi driver faces charges for keeping lost wallet in Bang Bua Thong | Thaiger Thailand News

Taxi driver faces charges for keeping lost wallet in Bang Bua Thong

5 hours ago
Thai man arrested for assaulting niece in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for assaulting niece in Nonthaburi

6 hours ago
Outrage as teacher accused of assaulting student over marshmallows | Thaiger Thailand News

Outrage as teacher accused of assaulting student over marshmallows

6 hours ago
Kanchanaburi tattoo shop removes child&#8217;s offensive tattoo for free | Thaiger Thailand News

Kanchanaburi tattoo shop removes child’s offensive tattoo for free

7 hours ago
EGAT keeps dams and power supply steady amid heavy rains | Thaiger Thailand News

EGAT keeps dams and power supply steady amid heavy rains

1 day ago
Bank of Thailand to roll out white-label ATM licences next year | Thaiger Business News

Bank of Thailand to roll out white-label ATM licences next year

1 day ago
Ukraine asks Thailand to name envoy for post-war rebuilding | Thaiger Politics News

Ukraine asks Thailand to name envoy for post-war rebuilding

1 day ago
Phuket urges October blood donations to honour Thai kings | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket urges October blood donations to honour Thai kings

1 day ago
Sri Racha approves 175-million-baht boost for parking | Thaiger Pattaya News

Sri Racha approves 175-million-baht boost for parking

1 day ago
Manhunt launched for missing British teen in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Manhunt launched for missing British teen in Kanchanaburi

1 day ago
New Thai tourism chief pushes ahead with 300-baht visitor tax | Thaiger Tourism News

New Thai tourism chief pushes ahead with 300-baht visitor tax

1 day ago
Phuket pub stabbing suspect turns himself in to police | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket pub stabbing suspect turns himself in to police

1 day ago
Midnight river shootout leaves 2 teens injured in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Midnight river shootout leaves 2 teens injured in Bangkok

1 day ago
Stray dogs blamed for 100k baht damage to pickup in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stray dogs blamed for 100k baht damage to pickup in Pattaya

1 day ago
Bangkok sinkhole repair on track, Samsen Road reopens October 9 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok sinkhole repair on track, Samsen Road reopens October 9

1 day ago
Celebrity cop hire lands Thai House speaker in hot water | Thaiger Politics News

Celebrity cop hire lands Thai House speaker in hot water

1 day ago
Pattaya street fight breaks out at noisy concert venue | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya street fight breaks out at noisy concert venue

1 day ago
New Phuket governor kicks off term with youth unity project | Thaiger Phuket News

New Phuket governor kicks off term with youth unity project

1 day ago
Thailand dodges storm Matmo but rain lashes regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand dodges storm Matmo but rain lashes regions

1 day ago
Thai PM draws red line on border as tensions with Cambodia grow (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Thai PM draws red line on border as tensions with Cambodia grow (video)

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)16 seconds agoLast Updated: Sunday, October 5, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.