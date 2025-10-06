Drunk Thai former boxing champion beaten in shop brawl

Ex-IBF flyweight world champ Amnat Ruenroeng caught on video trading punches with a younger bystander

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner40 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, October 6, 2025
186 1 minute read
Drunk Thai former boxing champion beaten in shop brawl | Thaiger
Screenshot of the altercation via KhaoSod

Former Thai boxing world champion Amnat Ruenroeng was caught on video after getting into a fistfight with a young man inside a convenience store while allegedly heavily intoxicated.

The incident was shared online by Facebook user Woramet Sa-ardrat, showing two men involved in an altercation. One of them was later identified as Amnat, a former IBF flyweight world titleholder and ex-national team boxer.

In the clip, Amnat appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was seen arguing with a young man. Despite attempts by the younger man to de-escalate the situation, tensions remained high.

The confrontation took a violent turn when Amnat allegedly pushed the man in the chest. In response, the young man punched Amnat in the face. The two then exchanged blows inside the store.

Drunk Thai former boxing champion beaten in shop brawl | News by Thaiger
Screenshot via KhaoSod

At one point, Amnat lost his balance and fell to the floor. The young man then kicked him in the face and pinned him to the ground until the former champ appeared too exhausted to resist. After the altercation, the young man helped Amnat back to his feet before walking away. Amnat continued yelling outside the store.

Later, the young man posted a video explaining his side of the story.

“I’m not trying to act tough or pretend I’m some street fighter. I was just defending myself. I tried to calm him down, but he wouldn’t listen. He was drunk and scaring people. If it wasn’t me, what would others in the shop have done?”

Related Articles

“I’m sorry for what happened. I didn’t want to hurt him, but he forced me to react. Before criticising me, please watch the full clip,” he added.

Drunk Thai former boxing champion beaten in shop brawl | News by Thaiger
Screenshot via KhaoSod

Now a retired Thai national boxer, 43 year old Amnat Ruenroeng had a decorated career. He won a bronze medal at the 2007 World Championships, another bronze at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, and two gold medals at the SEA Games.

Amnat also represented Thailand at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics before turning professional. In 2014, he won the IBF world flyweight title and officially retired in 2022.

In related news, an Australian tourist was left injured following a hotel brawl with a French man in Patong on August 31. Officers arrived to find the Australian man bleeding from a head wound.

Latest Thailand News
Parliament passes Fisheries Act amendment; concerns over marine conservation | Thaiger Thailand News

Parliament passes Fisheries Act amendment; concerns over marine conservation

12 minutes ago
Drunk Thai former boxing champion beaten in shop brawl | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk Thai former boxing champion beaten in shop brawl

40 minutes ago
Armed gang steals 23 million baht in gold from Narathiwat supermarket | Thaiger Thailand News

Armed gang steals 23 million baht in gold from Narathiwat supermarket

47 minutes ago
Thailand aims to boost gaming sector with new industry law | Thaiger Business News

Thailand aims to boost gaming sector with new industry law

50 minutes ago
Democrat Party revival as Abhisit Vejjajiva set to return | Thaiger Thailand News

Democrat Party revival as Abhisit Vejjajiva set to return

1 hour ago
Thai TikToker’s lion attacks 2 victims, including 11 year old boy in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai TikToker’s lion attacks 2 victims, including 11 year old boy in Kanchanaburi

2 hours ago
Typhoon Matmo brings heavy rain to Thailand&#8217;s 32 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Typhoon Matmo brings heavy rain to Thailand’s 32 provinces

2 hours ago
Outcry over man&#8217;s comments on security guard&#8217;s dining choice | Thaiger Thailand News

Outcry over man’s comments on security guard’s dining choice

19 hours ago
Thailand disrupts nine drug networks, seizes millions of narcotics | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand disrupts nine drug networks, seizes millions of narcotics

19 hours ago
Myanmar national fatally stabbed in Patong altercation | Thaiger Phuket News

Myanmar national fatally stabbed in Patong altercation

20 hours ago
Japanese tourist assaulted in Pattaya, suffers fractured nose | Thaiger Pattaya News

Japanese tourist assaulted in Pattaya, suffers fractured nose

21 hours ago
Pattaya tackles stray dog concerns after viral complaints | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tackles stray dog concerns after viral complaints

22 hours ago
Taxi driver faces charges for keeping lost wallet in Bang Bua Thong | Thaiger Thailand News

Taxi driver faces charges for keeping lost wallet in Bang Bua Thong

24 hours ago
Thai man arrested for assaulting niece in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for assaulting niece in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Outrage as teacher accused of assaulting student over marshmallows | Thaiger Thailand News

Outrage as teacher accused of assaulting student over marshmallows

1 day ago
Kanchanaburi tattoo shop removes child&#8217;s offensive tattoo for free | Thaiger Thailand News

Kanchanaburi tattoo shop removes child’s offensive tattoo for free

1 day ago
EGAT keeps dams and power supply steady amid heavy rains | Thaiger Thailand News

EGAT keeps dams and power supply steady amid heavy rains

2 days ago
Bank of Thailand to roll out white-label ATM licences next year | Thaiger Business News

Bank of Thailand to roll out white-label ATM licences next year

2 days ago
Ukraine asks Thailand to name envoy for post-war rebuilding | Thaiger Politics News

Ukraine asks Thailand to name envoy for post-war rebuilding

2 days ago
Phuket urges October blood donations to honour Thai kings | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket urges October blood donations to honour Thai kings

2 days ago
Sri Racha approves 175-million-baht boost for parking | Thaiger Pattaya News

Sri Racha approves 175-million-baht boost for parking

2 days ago
Manhunt launched for missing British teen in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Manhunt launched for missing British teen in Kanchanaburi

2 days ago
New Thai tourism chief pushes ahead with 300-baht visitor tax | Thaiger Tourism News

New Thai tourism chief pushes ahead with 300-baht visitor tax

2 days ago
Phuket pub stabbing suspect turns himself in to police | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket pub stabbing suspect turns himself in to police

2 days ago
Midnight river shootout leaves 2 teens injured in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Midnight river shootout leaves 2 teens injured in Bangkok

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner40 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, October 6, 2025
186 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.