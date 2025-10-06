Drunk Thai former boxing champion beaten in shop brawl

Former Thai boxing world champion Amnat Ruenroeng was caught on video after getting into a fistfight with a young man inside a convenience store while allegedly heavily intoxicated.

The incident was shared online by Facebook user Woramet Sa-ardrat, showing two men involved in an altercation. One of them was later identified as Amnat, a former IBF flyweight world titleholder and ex-national team boxer.

In the clip, Amnat appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was seen arguing with a young man. Despite attempts by the younger man to de-escalate the situation, tensions remained high.

The confrontation took a violent turn when Amnat allegedly pushed the man in the chest. In response, the young man punched Amnat in the face. The two then exchanged blows inside the store.

At one point, Amnat lost his balance and fell to the floor. The young man then kicked him in the face and pinned him to the ground until the former champ appeared too exhausted to resist. After the altercation, the young man helped Amnat back to his feet before walking away. Amnat continued yelling outside the store.

Later, the young man posted a video explaining his side of the story.

“I’m not trying to act tough or pretend I’m some street fighter. I was just defending myself. I tried to calm him down, but he wouldn’t listen. He was drunk and scaring people. If it wasn’t me, what would others in the shop have done?”

“I’m sorry for what happened. I didn’t want to hurt him, but he forced me to react. Before criticising me, please watch the full clip,” he added.

Now a retired Thai national boxer, 43 year old Amnat Ruenroeng had a decorated career. He won a bronze medal at the 2007 World Championships, another bronze at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, and two gold medals at the SEA Games.

Amnat also represented Thailand at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics before turning professional. In 2014, he won the IBF world flyweight title and officially retired in 2022.

