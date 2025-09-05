Thailand video news Scottish Tourist’s Trip Cut Short After Ex-Partner Cancels Passport, Public Pushback Grows Against Pattaya Beach Camping Proposal

Thailand’s political deadlock continues as the House Speaker rejected Pheu Thai’s request to dissolve parliament, while confirming a prime ministerial vote later this week. The party is keeping dissolution as a strategic option, though analysts warn it could ultimately weaken its position.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra travelled to Singapore for a routine medical check-up, however after being held in detention for 2-hours at Thai immigration he was eventually rerouted to Dubai. He assured supporters that the trip was brief and pledged to return to Thailand soon. His movements come at a time of heightened political tension, with speculation about his influence on current affairs. Thaksin emphasised that his absence would not affect his ongoing role in Thai politics.

The Pheu Thai Party announced Chaikasem Nitisiri as its candidate for prime minister in a crucial parliamentary session. The nomination comes amid internal divisions and a political standoff that continues to paralyse government formation. Chaikasem’s selection is seen as a strategic move to consolidate party unity and counter rivals. The party expressed confidence in his ability to lead despite challenges to his candidacy.

Plans to allow overnight camping on Pattaya Beach have met increasing resistance from local residents and business owners. Critics argue the initiative could damage the environment, worsen congestion, and disrupt the city’s tourism image. Officials initially promoted the idea as a way to attract visitors and boost revenue. Growing opposition, however, is pushing authorities to reconsider the project.

A well-known spiritual medium in Thailand has denied allegations of misusing funds collected from followers. Critics claimed the donations were improperly handled, sparking controversy within the religious community. The medium insisted that all money was used transparently for spiritual activities. Authorities are reviewing the complaints but have yet to take formal action.

A Scottish man’s holiday in Thailand was abruptly ended after his ex-partner allegedly cancelled his passport. Authorities informed him mid-trip that his travel documents were no longer valid, forcing him to return home early. The incident left him stranded and unable to continue his vacation. The unusual case has drawn attention to the vulnerabilities of passport holders abroad.

The Royal Thai Army declared it is ready to prosecute Cambodian nationals who cross illegally into Thai territory. Military leaders stressed that border security remains a top priority amid rising tensions. Patrols have been intensified along sensitive areas to prevent further incursions. Officials warned that violators will face strict legal consequences.

Central Park has officially opened in Bangkok, presenting itself as a world-class landmark for modern city living. The development combines green spaces with lifestyle amenities designed to elevate urban experiences. Planners envision it as a cultural and recreational destination for both locals and visitors. The project aims to redefine how Thailand integrates nature within cityscapes.

Airbnb ranked Rawai Beach in Phuket as one of its top global destinations for food lovers in 2025. The area gained recognition for its vibrant street food, seafood markets, and authentic dining experiences. Rawai was praised as a blend of local culture and culinary excellence. The recognition is expected to draw more international visitors to the island.