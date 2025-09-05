Thailand aims for top 100 green tourism status by 2030

Thailand is stepping up its eco-game with the launch of the Thailand Green Tourism Plan 2030, aiming to position the nation’s destinations among the world’s top 100 sustainable tourism hotspots by 2030.

The plan, themed Igniting the Path to Global Green Success, was announced by the Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The goal is clear: to strike a long-term balance between economic growth, environmental protection, and social responsibility while also boosting Thailand’s global standing in the tourism sector.

A standout feature of the initiative is the Thailand Good Travel sustainability certification logo, which will act as a badge of honour for eco-conscious businesses. This includes destinations, communities, small hotels, and tour operators that meet responsible tourism criteria. The logo aims to reassure Thai and international travellers that they are supporting operations aligned with global sustainability standards.

“This is not just a policy declaration but a commitment to becoming a tourism destination that grows alongside environmental conservation,” said Natreeya Taweewong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

“Thailand is at a crucial turning point.”

The plan is a multi-organisation collaboration involving over 49 partners from across the public, private, and academic sectors. Key contributors include the Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Centre of Thailand (STAC Thailand), Mahidol University International College, the Green Destinations Foundation, and Travelife for Tour Operators.

To help tourism operators align with sustainability standards, a roadshow will be launched next month, visiting four provinces: Chachoengsao, Chiang Rai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Nakhon Ratchasima.

The events aim to assess local operators’ performance and prepare them for the upcoming Top 100 Green Destinations and Good Travel Stories Competition, reported The Nation.

Jaturon Phakdeewanit, Director-General of the Department of Tourism, noted that the project will not only elevate Thai tourism but also build long-term economic resilience.

“Thai tourism must grow together with environmental conservation. Sustainability boosts traveller confidence and supports operators with real opportunities.”

With its eyes firmly set on 2030, Thailand’s tourism sector is gearing up for a cleaner, greener, and globally recognised future.