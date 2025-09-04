Scotsman’s Thailand trip cut short after ex cancels passport

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025
50 3 minutes read
Pictures courtesy of The Scottish Sun

A Scottish holidaymaker’s dream trip to Thailand turned into a nightmare when his ex-partner cancelled his passport, leading to his detention at the airport and subsequent deportation back to the UK.

William Barr, from Inverkeithing, Fife, was detained by immigration officers as soon as he arrived in Phuket, and ultimately deported back to the UK before his holiday even began.

“I handed over my passport, and I was stunned when the Thai cop told me it was showing up as stolen.

“The next thing, all hell broke loose, and I was in a cell for 10 hours with no idea what was happening to me. It was wild. They treated me like a criminal, and I was terrified I wouldn’t get home.”

The Scotsman’s ordeal began when he flew out from Edinburgh Airport with a friend, embarking on a journey with Qatar Airways. After a three-and-a-half-hour stopover in Doha, the pair boarded their connecting flight to Phuket. But as soon as Barr presented his passport for a routine check, it raised red flags in the Thai security system, and he was immediately detained.

Photo from Shutterstock

Barr, who had spent £1,600 (approximately 67,200 Thai baht) on the trip, was horrified as his luggage was confiscated for three hours, leaving him fearful that something would be planted in his belongings. He was later told that he would need to pay 3,000 baht (around £70) before being booked on a flight back to Doha, escorted through the airport by two security personnel.

“I was walked through the airport with two guys in suits, and everyone was looking at me like I was a common criminal.

“I had to get on the plane before everyone else, and I was the last to leave. I never saw my passport again until I landed back at Edinburgh Airport on Monday, where it was confiscated for good.”

Upon his return to the UK, Barr was informed by UK Border Force that his travel documents had been “impounded” at Edinburgh Airport. Officials later confirmed that his passport had been mysteriously reported missing on October 1 last year, and Police Scotland launched an investigation into the incident.

In a recent development, The Scottish Sun reported that Barr’s spiteful ex-partner, 31 year old Rosie Wood cancelled the Scotsman’s passport just as he arrived at the airport. Wood admitted to the crime, confessing she had voided Barr’s passport in a fit of anger, knowing it would ruin his much-anticipated trip.

The court heard that Wood had been “pissed off” after Barr planned his escape to the sun. In a moment of retaliation, she used an online application system to falsely report his passport as lost or stolen, triggering a series of unfortunate events.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Wood admitted the offence, having caused “annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety” to Barr. Depute fiscal Matthew Knapp revealed that Barr, who had intended to spend two weeks in Thailand, was shocked when told by airport officials that his passport had been marked as invalid. Despite denying the allegations, Barr was sent back to the UK, his dream holiday in tatters.

Upon his return, Barr contacted the police to investigate the incident. Investigators traced the fraudulent passport cancellation to Wood’s broadband account, linking her directly to the crime. Wood later confessed during an interview with officers, stating she had done it “because he’d left her kids” and admitted she was “pissed off.” Although she realised her actions were “silly,” she felt there was nothing she could do to undo the damage.

Photo of the immigration counters at Phuket Airport, courtesy of Your Tour Desk

Barr, who believed he was “about £2,500 out of pocket” due to the loss of his holiday, was left devastated by the turn of events.

Defence solicitor Shona Westwood described Wood as “deeply regretful” and noted her “poor financial situation.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon described the incident as “serious,” particularly with Barr losing his entire holiday, and imposed a community payback order on Wood. She was sentenced to 12 months of supervision and 167 hours of unpaid work. Due to her financial limitations, the compensation payment was capped at £500.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.