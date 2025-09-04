Central Park officially opens as a world-class landmark to redefine urban living in Thailand

Central Pattana Plc., Thailand’s leading sustainable real estate developer, proudly unveils Central Park, its 43rd shopping centre and a defining part of the world-class mixed-use project Dusit Central Park, valued at 46 billion Thai baht. Perfectly situated at the prestigious intersection of Silom and Rama IV, in the heart of Bangkok’s Super Core CBD, Central Park sets a new horizon for urban lifestyle, bringing Retail Reimagined to life by seamlessly blending nature with the city under the concept Here for All of You.

Wallaya Chirathivat, President & CEO of Central Pattana, stated…

“As the developer of future-forward destinations, Central Pattana recognises the unique potential of this prestigious address at Bangkok’s Super Core CBD. Central Park embodies our vision of creating a world-class mixed-use project that integrates retail, office, hotel, and residences,

“This centre is designed as a new hub of urban living that harmonises city life with nature, anchored by the largest roof park in Thailand, a green extension of Lumpini Park, bringing the essence of urban park life to the heart of Bangkok,

“While embracing sustainability and well-being, we are also preserving the historical legacy of the area. We believe Central Park will set a new benchmark for urban lifestyle experiences and reinforce Bangkok’s position as a global metropolis.”

In terms of design, Central Park adopts the Three Kings colour palette, silver, gold, and copper, symbolising prosperity and good fortune. The façade preserves the legacy of Dusit, reflecting its heritage in every detail, with elegant curves and wave-inspired lines.

Adding to the impact is Thailand’s largest curved LED digital screen, spanning over 518 square metres, capable of displaying 3D content and creating a striking visual spectacle that captures the attention of more than one million passersby daily.

Positioned as a new landmark ready to welcome visitors from around the world, Central Park offers unparalleled convenience with direct connections to BTS, MRT, and the Skywalk, serving over 70,000 commuters per day, or more than 25 million annually.

Central Park is poised to redefine Asia’s culinary landscape, celebrating and elevating dining culture through world-class flavours, including:

First-time in Thailand: Renowned international icons such as Kiwamiya (Japan’s legendary teppanyaki wagyu steakhouse), Kowpai Premium Shabu, Long Jing Chinese fusion (Hangzhou), Super Matcha (Korea), and Cheongdam Garden (Korean Grill).

Central Park brings together the best of urban soul through eight levels of experiences, each reflecting a different story of life.

LG Floor – Parkside Market: Home to the largest collection of Michelin Guide restaurants in Thailand, alongside Bangkok’s most famous street food vendors, offering over 1,000 dishes all in one place, open daily from 8am to 10pm. Discover exciting new concept restaurants, local favourites, and a Take Home Zone, plus a curated selection of Thai craft and lifestyle brands, including Divana, Good Goods, and Hug Craft.

Home to the largest collection of Michelin Guide restaurants in Thailand, alongside Bangkok’s most famous street food vendors, offering over 1,000 dishes all in one place, open daily from 8am to 10pm. Discover exciting new concept restaurants, local favourites, and a Take Home Zone, plus a curated selection of Thai craft and lifestyle brands, including Divana, Good Goods, and Hug Craft. G Floor – Parkside Food Hall: A vibrant hub of renowned cafés and restaurants, perfect from morning to night. Highlights include First-Time in Thailand brands, the full portfolio of iberry group restaurants, and the all-new Tops Food Hall Central Park Flagship, styled in Modern Thai Heritage design. The Take Home Zone brings together iconic eats from famous neighbourhoods in a convenient Grab & Go format.

A vibrant hub of renowned cafés and restaurants, perfect from morning to night. Highlights include First-Time in Thailand brands, the full portfolio of iberry group restaurants, and the all-new Tops Food Hall Central Park Flagship, styled in Modern Thai Heritage design. The Take Home Zone brings together iconic eats from famous neighbourhoods in a convenient Grab & Go format. 1st Floor – About Fashion: Stay ahead of trends with fashion and beauty brands that celebrate individuality, plus Prestige Cosmetic Brands. Connected directly to the BTS Skywalk, the floor also features the world-famous café % Arabica.

Stay ahead of trends with fashion and beauty brands that celebrate individuality, plus Prestige Cosmetic Brands. Connected directly to the BTS Skywalk, the floor also features the world-famous café % Arabica. 2nd Floor – Fashion Playground: A destination for the most popular fashion and lifestyle brands loved by the new generation, encouraging limitless self-expression. First-time in Thailand, brands include LIVE! and SUNNIES WORLD. Multi-brand stores and international labels include: Comma &nd, Journal, Lacoste, Marithé François Girbaud, Nike, Ori, Pop Mart, Sephora, Skonx, Uniqlo, Victoria’s Secret; Beauty: JUNG SAEM MOOL, Skinlab; IT & Gadgets: Studio7; Home & Hair Care: Dyson, Stanley; Café: The Summer Coffee.

A destination for the most popular fashion and lifestyle brands loved by the new generation, encouraging limitless self-expression. First-time in Thailand, brands include LIVE! and SUNNIES WORLD. Multi-brand stores and international labels include: Comma &nd, Journal, Lacoste, Marithé François Girbaud, Nike, Ori, Pop Mart, Sephora, Skonx, Uniqlo, Victoria’s Secret; Beauty: JUNG SAEM MOOL, Skinlab; IT & Gadgets: Studio7; Home & Hair Care: Dyson, Stanley; Café: The Summer Coffee. 3rd Floor – Active Energy: Dedicated to activewear, athleisure, and lifestyle fashion, with key global brands. First-Time in Thailand brands include Adidas Kids, Icebreaker, and VIVAIA; Beauty: BEAUTRIUM; Café: VE/LA

Dedicated to activewear, athleisure, and lifestyle fashion, with key global brands. First-Time in Thailand brands include Adidas Kids, Icebreaker, and VIVAIA; Beauty: BEAUTRIUM; Café: VE/LA 4th Floor – Life Essentials: A one-stop destination for leading global gadgets, financial services, spas, wellness and health centres, and curated concept stores. Featuring First-Time in Thailand FELLOW BY YELLOW STUFF and IC! BERLIN, alongside popular café brands Ksana Matcha, Molly Tea, and Zus Coffee.

A one-stop destination for leading global gadgets, financial services, spas, wellness and health centres, and curated concept stores. Featuring First-Time in Thailand FELLOW BY YELLOW STUFF and IC! BERLIN, alongside popular café brands Ksana Matcha, Molly Tea, and Zus Coffee. 5th Floor – Parkside Eatery: The city’s new premium dining hub, bringing together legendary restaurants, bold new creative dining concepts, First-Time in Thailand openings, and chic cafés — all in one destination.

The city’s new premium dining hub, bringing together legendary restaurants, bold new creative dining concepts, First-Time in Thailand openings, and chic cafés — all in one destination. 6th Floor – The Glasshouse: An elevated dining experience set against panoramic rooftop views, offering a spectacular setting for special meals. Opening in December.

Grand Opening Celebration – September 4, get ready for a full day of curated happenings designed exclusively for the People of Central Park:

High-Energy Performances: Experience the electrifying beats of DJ Parkside with a special stage set in the heart of the city. Enjoy soulful R&B by Ardawan, along with captivating performances from The Misc. Strings, Sunny Rattana Piano, and an a cappella show by Suanplu Chorus.

Experience the electrifying beats of with a special stage set in the heart of the city. Enjoy soulful R&B by Ardawan, along with captivating performances from and Exclusive Highlight: Thailand’s First Edible Exhibition: Created by edible art artist Mameaw Tipawan (known as Mameaw Kin Cake), transforming Central Park into a one-of-a-kind edible art exhibition. Joining the celebration are special “People of Central Park” guests: Jamyjamess, actor and culinary arts enthusiast, and Proud Oranicha, one of Thailand’s leading fashion icons.

Thailand’s First Edible Exhibition: Created by edible art artist Mameaw Tipawan (known as Mameaw Kin Cake), transforming Joining the celebration are special “People of Central Park” guests: actor and culinary arts enthusiast, and one of Thailand’s leading fashion icons. Closing Acts: End the night with live performances from LANDOKMAI, the popular female duo making waves on streaming platforms, and WIM (Kan Kasidet), an emerging R&B and electronic artist.

Hello Neighbour! – Special privileges and discounts from participating stores for office workers and residents in the area, including those from office buildings, universities, hospitals, schools, hotels, and partner organisations.

Shop & dine rewards curated for you: To celebrate the grand opening of Central Park (#HereForAllOfYou), enjoy exclusive promotions* and the chance to win extraordinary prizes:

A Mercedes-Benz C 350e AMG Dynamic valued at 3,350,000 Thai baht from Thonburi Phanich

A 3-day, 2-night Club Suite stay with breakfast, club benefits, and Porsche Panamera airport transfers at Dusit Thani Bangkok

A fine-dining experience at Pavilion, Dusit Thani Bangkok

The 1 Card Rewards – a chance to win a total of 1,000,000 points (with every 2,000 Thai baht spent), plus additional exclusive offers and credit card privileges

Open Daily from September 4, Central Park is ready to be a space for every generation to live life in every form — Here for All of You. Open daily from 10am to 10pm.

Press Release