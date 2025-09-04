Thai spiritual medium denies allegations of donation fraud

A female spiritual medium denied allegations of donation fraud and any involvement with the former abbot of Phra Bat Nampu Temple, who is currently in police custody for donation fraud.

Renowned Channel 3 actor and news anchor, Kanchai “Noom” Kamnerdploy, revealed during a news programme yesterday, September 3, that he received information linking the medium, Pornnaruemon “Jane” Riabroycharoen, better known as Jane Yanthip (meaning Jane the clairvoyant), to donation embezzlement.

Noom stated that Jane was accused of misusing money donated by her followers over more than 10 years for her own personal gain, rather than for religious merit-making. In addition to cash, Jane allegedly encouraged her followers to donate gold.

Jane reportedly told her supporters that the donations would be used to fund the construction of a large stupa, with the donated gold to be placed inside it. However, suspicions began to grow when Jane was increasingly seen with designer handbags following the campaign’s launch.

Noom added that Channel 8 news anchor Phutthaphiwan Ongphrabaramee had also received similar reports. He stressed that Jane had not yet been confirmed guilty and urged her to clarify the matter as soon as possible.

Jane’s manager, Rungtawan, later joined a phone interview with Noom, insisting that all gold and money donated had been used for religious purposes. She explained that the gold had not yet been placed inside the stupa due to security concerns.

Rungtawan admitted that the donated funds had been transferred into her bank account, but neither she nor Jane used the money personally. According to her, the funds were later distributed to multiple temples in both Thailand and abroad, with financial records to verify the transactions.

In addition to the alleged embezzlement, Jane was also suspected of involvement in a major donation fraud at Phra Bat Nampu Temple. Online rumours claimed that she assisted in handling more than 30 million baht in donations to the temple.

Jane later issued a statement to defend herself, alleging that she and her team are gathering financial records and other evidence to present to the public to prove their innocence.

Jane also denied any involvement in the Phra Bat Nampu Temple fraud case. She acknowledged that she had participated in a donation campaign run by the television programme Khon Uad Phee, which raised around 30 million baht, but clarified that the funds had already been handed directly to the abbot.

She maintained that she acted only as a representative of the campaign and did not receive any personal share of the donations.