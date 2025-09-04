Airbnb names Phuket’s Rawai Beach in top foodie destination for 2025

The short-term accommodation rental platform Airbnb included Rawai Beach in Phuket in its 2025 Summer Travel Trends as one of the world’s top destinations for food lovers.

Airbnb’s 2025 survey reveals that more travellers are turning away from overcrowded capitals and instead choosing lesser-known hidden gems. This trend highlights a global shift from congested urban centres to more accessible, culture-rich destinations.

The platform unveiled the top 10 emerging foodie destinations for summer 2025, based on survey comparisons between 2023 and 2024:

Alassio, Italy

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Chiclana de la Frontera, Spain

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Shillong, India

Marloth Park, South Africa

Arakawa City, Japan

Rawai Beach, Thailand

Santa Teresita, Argentina

Oneonta, New York, USA

In Thailand, travellers are increasingly opting for Rawai Beach over the crowded Patong Beach. They are also showing a preference for authentic seafood markets rather than fine-dining restaurants. Nearly half of respondents (47%) ranked authentic local food as their top dining priority.

According to Airbnb, freshly caught seafood delivered daily by local fishermen to beachside restaurants and lively markets attracts visitors eager to sample Thailand’s distinctive flavours. The platform also noted that Thai cuisine remains a strong draw throughout the year.

While Phuket locals and business operators welcomed Rawai Beach’s inclusion, some Thai tourists shared mixed experiences. One woman commented on Andaman Top News…

“Pricey food and aggressive vendors. I was pregnant with my first child when visiting the beach (P.S. I had no financial issues). My friend wanted to buy me fruit, but it wasn’t my favourite. When I declined, saying it was expensive, the vendor shocked me by responding, ‘Don’t buy it if it’s too expensive and you can’t afford it.’”

Other users also complained about pricing, writing…

“Everything is expensive and not delicious.”

“Not a Phuket price, but a London price. A grouper costs 1,000 baht here and only 250 to 300 baht elsewhere.”

“Affordable price, when?”

However, many defended the local vendors and restaurants, insisting prices were fair for a beachfront location. Some pointed out that, while not cheap, the cost was reasonable given the quality and scenery. They also noted that large numbers of Chinese tourists appeared to favour Rawai Beach over other popular Phuket destinations.