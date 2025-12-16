Thai company punishes employee for skipping New Year party

A private company in Thailand is under fire after threatening to cut overtime pay, bonuses, and salary raises for an employee who skipped its New Year’s party.

The Facebook page Tan Pao shared the story, revealing that the company had formally issued a disciplinary warning to employees who failed to attend its New Year celebration. According to the page, the letter imposed the following penalties:

50 hours of overtime pay deduction

Annual bonus withheld

No consideration for a salary raise

After the post went viral, netizens expressed mixed opinions, with some viewing the punishment as a violation of personal rights, while others argued that it reflected the company’s culture and expectations.

Many commenters slammed the punishment as overly harsh and encouraged the affected employee to resign. Some pointed out that the company may not be legally allowed to deduct wages or benefits under Thai labour laws, and noted the contradiction in hosting an event during a holiday while denying leave requests.

Others suggested that if the employee cannot adapt to a workplace culture that requires after-hours socialising, they might be better off finding a new job. They argued that adapting to an organisation’s norms will make working life easier.

Some also believed that skipping the event without notice could be considered a disciplinary violation, especially if the company had already prepared seating and food.

However, many commenters expressed frustration with companies that pressure staff to participate in events outside of work hours, saying it disrespects their personal time.

In related news, a confrontation unfolded in a popular market in Jomtien after a mother, angered by her child’s dismissal from a job, attacked a new employee. The police have reviewed the CCTV footage to gather evidence and are pursuing legal action against those responsible for the assault.