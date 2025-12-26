Top Places to celebrate the New Year Countdown in Thailand 2026

Be honest. You’ve already started thinking about where you’re counting down. New Year celebrations in Thailand is never just one night; it’s a full-scale, multi-day celebration. Fireworks light up the sky, stages come alive across the city, lineups feature must-see artists, and the crowd energy strikes the perfect balance between excitement and pure fun.

From riverfront blowouts and mall takeovers to beach parties and lantern-filled skies, Thailand really said yes to every possible event for New Year’s Eve.

5 Places to spend the New Year Countdown in Thailand 2026

Click to jump to section Date Location Highlight ICONSIAM Countdown 2026 December 27 to 31, 2025 River Park, ICONSIAM, Bangkok A five-day riverside blowout with global artists, a 4D sky fireworks show, and one of the biggest New Year countdowns in the country. Siam Paragon Magical Celebration 2026 December 12 to 31, 2025 Siam Paragon, Bangkok A month-long winter wonderland with pop culture installations, romantic concerts, and a soft, intimate countdown in the heart of the city. Jungceylon Phuket New Year Festival December 28, 2025 to January 1, 2026 The Bay, Jungceylon Phuket Beachside energy with dance battles, live concerts, fun runs in Santa outfits, and an easygoing countdown that rolls into New Year’s Day. Chiang Mai CAD New Year Countdown 2026 December 31, 2025 CAD Cultural Centre Lanna, Chiang Mai A calm and meaningful countdown where lanterns, Lanna culture, and shared moments take centre stage under the northern night sky. Pattaya Countdown 2026 Monomax December 29 to 31, 2025 Pattaya Beach, Chonburi Three nights of beachfront stages, big-name Thai artists, fireworks, and a loud, high-energy countdown that feels unapologetically Pattaya.

1. ICONSIAM

Date & Time: December 27 to 31, 2025, with performances starting daily from 6pm, and the main countdown taking place on December 31.

Location: River Park, ICONSIAM

Price: Free entry (conditions apply via walk-ins, spending rewards, or online participation)

If you’re looking for a massive, high-energy New Year countdown by the Chao Phraya River, ICONSIAM’s Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026 is the place to be. Over the past 7 years, ICONSIAM has firmly established itself as one of the world’s leading countdown destinations, earning international acclaim for its breathtaking fireworks showcase along the Chao Phraya River and becoming widely known among both locals and tourists worldwide.

This year, the five-day festival at River Park transforms the riverside into a non-stop entertainment arena, featuring more than 200 performers, world-class acts, and a spectacular 4D sky show that illuminates the entire river on New Year’s Eve.

The main draw is the global performance lineup on December 31, headlined by world-class artist Mark Tuan. You’ll also catch sets from Bodyslam, Slot Machine, Jeff Satur, Three Man Down, Keng-Namping, Lingling-Orm, Zee-Nunew, BUS because of you i shine, Proxie, 4EVE, PiXXiE, ATLAS, DEXX, URBOYTJ, and many more. The stage runs non-stop with top-chart bands, rising stars, and DJs, so the energy never dips.

The 4D sky show is the real showstopper. Designed by Okuchi Yoshimasa, Japan’s award-winning eco-friendly fireworks director, this 20-minute spectacle on New Year’s Eve stretches 1,400 meters along the Chao Phraya River. You’ll see intricate drone formations, eco-friendly fireworks, and pyrotechnics by Crostars from China, all choreographed to honour Her Majesty The Queen Mother. It’s a breathtaking display that combines tradition with cutting-edge technology, and you’ll have a front-row seat from River Park.

Throughout the five days, River Park transforms into a massive dance arena with interactive performances, special shopping privileges, and exclusive ONESIAM member benefits. The entire event will be streamed live on ICONSIAM’s Facebook and YouTube channels from 16.30 onwards daily, so even if you can’t make it in person, you can still catch the action.

There are several ways to join Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026 at ICONSIAM, including free entry via ICONSIAM Facebook activities, walk-in redemptions for ONESIAM members, and shopping-based privileges that unlock seated or standing tickets. Additional options include lucky draws, Snap & Collect rewards, Global Visitor Card benefits, and VIP experiences for top spenders, running across the five-day celebration.

For more details and participation conditions, visit www.iconsiam.com or follow ICONSIAM on Facebook.

2. Siam Paragon

Date & Time: Throughout December 2025, with key events from December 24 to 31

Location: Parc Paragon and throughout Siam Paragon

Price: Free entry for all performances and events

Siam Paragon celebrates its 20th anniversary by transforming the entire destination into a spectacular winter wonderland filled with world-class performances, festive decorations, and a romantic New Year countdown. The Magical Celebration 2026 bring together a month-long lineup of experiences that feel both grand and intimate, giving you plenty of reasons to visit throughout December.

The JEWEL zone on Floor M becomes the Fountain of Wonder, a mesmerising festive installation featuring a crystal waterfall surrounded by snow-covered Christmas trees and oversized white and silver ornaments. The shimmering reflections and graceful swans gliding over the water create a fairytale atmosphere that’s perfect for capturing beautiful moments and soaking in the festive mood.

At Fashion Hall on the 1st Floor, the festive celebration continues in a warm and joyful atmosphere. The space comes alive with enchanting choral music performances that add colour and spread festive cheer throughout the holiday season. The choral performances will take place on December 24-25, with two shows daily at 3.00 pm and 6.00 pm. Enhancing the celebratory mood even further, a series of mini concerts by popular Thai artists will also be held, delivering continuous happiness and entertainment for visitors during this special time of year.

For POP MART fans, Siam Paragon hosts the POP LAND Exclusive Festive Event in Thailand, the largest outdoor POP LAND pop-up ever in the country. The POP LAND CASCADE tunnel runs from the G Floor to Parc Paragon, transporting you into a magical world filled with iconic characters. You’ll find the first-ever POP MART Christmas tree in Thailand, and the POP LAND CASTLE features Big Figures, including MOLLY, SKULLPANDA, HIRONO, and the highlight MOKOKO standing over 5 meters tall.

The world-class entertainment lineup runs throughout the month at Parc Paragon. From December 24 to 28 December, Revue de Rue from France captivates with its unique mix of dance, acrobatics, and French theatrical storytelling, filled with charm and creativity. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, cheerful parades featuring Santa and festive characters spread joy throughout the venue at 1pm, 3pm, and 5pm.

New Year’s Eve brings a romantic countdown at Parc Paragon. At 8pm on 30 December, The night kicks off with rising artist Sweezdream, warming up the crowd with popular hits, before WIM (Karn Kasidej) delivers a heartwarming concert to ease you into the final day of the year. On December 31 at 8pm, Ink Waruntorn takes the stage with her distinctive voice and popular hits. The night builds to its peak at 11.30pm as the stage is passed to the year’s hottest BL duo, Keng-Namping, joined by a special surprise performance from TIMETHAI. Together, they’ll lead the romantic countdown into 2026, creating an intimate, unforgettable moment to close out the year.

Siam Paragon also runs special promotions throughout December in collaboration with Kasikorn Bank. Spend 2,000 baht in a single day to receive a lucky draw coupon, with Kasikorn credit card holders receiving two coupons. You’ll have a chance to win a luxury home worth over 10 million baht at Boulevard Tuscany Cha-am–Hua Hin by SC Asset, along with many other rewards. ONESIAM members can earn up to 4 times the amount from partner stores and receive E-Cash Coupons worth up to 1,100 baht when shopping, subject to the conditions.

For more information, call 02-610-8000 or follow Siam Paragon on Facebook or use the ONESIAM SuperApp.

3. Jungceylon Phuket

Date & Time: From December 28 to January 1

Location: The Bay, Jungceylon Phuket

Price: Free entry for all performances and events

Jungceylon is keeping things lively as the year winds down, with The Bay Arena turning into a proper hangout for music, movement and easy fun. On December 28, The Bay Arena fills with energy for the Blowout Phuket B Boy Battle, with dancers flying in from across Asia and a crowd that stays loud from start to finish.

December 31 is all about the All Time Hit Party, a live concert that carries everyone straight into the New Year countdown. Also on December 31 and continuing into January 1, the Santa Fun Run takes over the arena, with dress up races at 2 pm, 4 pm and 6 pm and small gifts along the way. The celebrations roll into January 1 with the Khun In Thai Show Band where you can enjoy a combination of Thai music with traditional dance on the first day of 2026.

4. Chiang Mai CAD New Year Countdown 2026

Date & Time: December 31

Location: The CAD Cultural Centre Lanna

Price: Start from 159 baht

Chiang Mai welcomes the New Year with a night that is calm, meaningful and genuinely beautiful. On December 31, the celebration at the CAD Cultural Center brings Lanna culture to life through music, food and traditional performances. You can stroll through local markets, eat northern Thai dishes and watch dances and live shows as the evening moves along.

As midnight approaches, lanterns rise into the sky together, followed by a wide firework display that lights up the night. It is a countdown built around sharing the moment rather than rushing through it. Bring a light jacket, come with people you love, and ring in the New Year surrounded by tradition, colour and a sky full of light.

5. Pattaya Countdown Monomax

Date & Time: December 29 to 31

Location: Pattaya Beach

Price: Free entry

Pattaya is going big for the New Year celebration, turning the beach into a full-scale party that runs across three nights. From December 29 to 31, the shoreline fills with live music, bright stage production and the kind of crowd that comes ready to stay out late. Each night brings a different mix of artists, from pop favourites like PIXXIE, PERSES and Jeff Satur on December 29, to heavy hitters including Bodyslam, Three Man Down and F.HERO on December 30.

Countdown night lands on December 31 with ALLY, Joey Phuwasit and TaitosmitH leading everyone into 2026. There are games, activities and even big prize draws happening along the way. Over on Koh Larn, the celebrations continue on December 31 with another run of live performances. It is loud, open air and very Pattaya.

However you want to send off 2025 this New Year, Thailand is ready to help you do it properly.

