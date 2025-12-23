CNN selects Bangkok at ICONSIAM as a Major Asia-Pacific Broadcast Hub for New Year’s Eve 2025

Published: December 23, 2025, 11:25 AM
CNN is set to broadcast its New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations live from Bangkok, Thailand. This year, one of CNN’s Asia-Pacific Live Studios will be based at ICONSIAM, located on the Thonburi side of the Chao Phraya River.

Hosted by Anchor and Correspondent, Kristie Lu Stout and Senior International Correspondent, Will Ripley, live audio and visual signals from Bangkok will be transmitted through CNN’s global news network to international audiences worldwide across all CNN television and digital platforms.

This milestone reflects Thailand’s strong potential as a hub for hosting and broadcasting international-scale events and marks the first time CNN has established a full-scale Live Studio in Thailand to support live coverage of a major global occasion.

The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026 event at ICONSIAM, recognized as one of the world’s three most influential developments of the past 30 years by the MAPIC Awards 2025, has united collaboration among the public sector, private sector, local communities and international partners under the concept A Global Phenomenal Celebration at the Icon Unrivalled, reflecting Thailand’s role as one of the world’s must-visit global countdown destinations.

(Left) Anchor and Correspondent, Kristie Lu Stout & (Right) Senior International Correspondent, Will Ripley

The event aims to deliver a uniquely Thai riverside celebration experience along the Chao Phraya River, blending contemporary entertainment with spectacular environmentally friendly fireworks performances, and reaching audiences worldwide. The five-day celebration will take place from December 27 to 31 at River Park, ICONSIAM.

The scale of this international event and broadcast serves as strong confirmation of the potential of the Chao Phraya riverside location, the international standards of Thailand’s countdown events, and Bangkok’s role as a regional economic and cultural hub.

As a result, Bangkok has been selected by CNN as one of the key global cities for its New Year’s Eve 2025 live broadcasts, alongside other major cities such as New York, Abu Dhabi, London, Tokyo, and Sydney.

This broadcast from Thailand via CNN’s global network marks a significant milestone in reinforcing Bangkok’s and Thailand’s readiness and prominence as a truly distinguished Global Countdown Destination on the world stage.

Key highlights of Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026 include the 4D Sky performance “In Eternity Reverence,” held in honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, to pay tribute and commemorate her immense grace and benevolence. This landmark collaboration presents a grand four-dimensional sky performance featuring environmentally friendly fireworks, drones, and spectacular pyrotechnics over the Chao Phraya River.

The performance is created by Crostars, a world-leading drone show company from China, and Okuchi Yoshimasa, an award-winning Japanese director renowned for environmentally friendly fireworks displays.

The Global Performance segment will also feature a special appearance by global iconic artist Mark Tuan, who will collaborate for the first time with iconic Thai artists on New Year’s Eve.

River Park will be transformed into the largest riverfront dance arena along the Chao Phraya River, featuring performances by over 200 leading Thai DJs and artists, creating an energetic countdown atmosphere that fully reflects Thailand’s creative power in every dimension.

The public and tourists can join the celebration at ICONSIAM or watch live broadcasts through multiple platforms. CNN Live Studio will broadcast live countdown celebrations from countries around the world between 7pm and 1am (Thailand time), delivering coverage across the Asia-Pacific region and to global audiences.

Meanwhile, Thai television stations, including Thairath TV, one31, GMM25, TNN16, PPTV36 and NBT, along with leading online platforms such as Thairath Online, one31, TNN, PPTV, NBT, The Standard, Khaosod, Matichon, and Feed, will broadcast the ICONSIAM celebrations live from 11pm to 12.15am. ICONSIAM’s own online platforms, Facebook and YouTube, will begin live broadcasts from 4.15pm.

Press Release

