Mother attacks employee over child’s job loss in Jomtien market

Bright Choomanee
Last Updated: Monday, June 9, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A confrontation unfolded in a popular market in Jomtien after a mother, angered by her child’s dismissal from a job, attacked a new employee.

This incident, occurring at 12.30am today, June 9, was captured on CCTV. Emergency services from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan in Pattaya were alerted to the altercation in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Upon arrival, they found 57 year old Piyawan (surname withheld) unconscious with a head injury. She received initial medical attention before being transported to Patmakhun Hospital.

CCTV footage revealed the moment the victim was attacked while working in the restaurant. Three people entered the establishment, confronting the victim over work-related issues. This confrontation escalated into a physical attack, leaving Piyawan unconscious before the assailants fled.

A witness, known as Bee, stated that Piyawan was simply doing her job when the attackers arrived, demanding, “What problem do you have with my child?” The altercation that followed matched the events captured on CCTV.

Bee further explained that the incident stemmed from the attackers’ dissatisfaction with Piyawan replacing their daughter at the restaurant. The police have reviewed the CCTV footage to gather evidence and are pursuing legal action against those responsible for the assault, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, in Chon Buri, a conflict among Myanmar workers at a local restaurant escalated into a violent assault involving a knife, causing injuries. The incident has been reported to Pattaya City Police, who are now investigating.

On May 27, two Myanmar nationals, 27 year old Aung Kyaw Thu and 25 year old Maunng Htan Bahardu, lodged complaints with Police Lieutenant Sutheraphan Tapasi at Pattaya City Police Station. They stated they were attacked by eight unknown coworkers at the Iranian restaurant on Soi VC 18 in Pattaya’s Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. The assailants reportedly used knives and fists, inflicting facial cuts and bruises.

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

