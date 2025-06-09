Mother attacks employee over child’s job loss in Jomtien market

A confrontation unfolded in a popular market in Jomtien after a mother, angered by her child’s dismissal from a job, attacked a new employee.

This incident, occurring at 12.30am today, June 9, was captured on CCTV. Emergency services from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan in Pattaya were alerted to the altercation in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Upon arrival, they found 57 year old Piyawan (surname withheld) unconscious with a head injury. She received initial medical attention before being transported to Patmakhun Hospital.

CCTV footage revealed the moment the victim was attacked while working in the restaurant. Three people entered the establishment, confronting the victim over work-related issues. This confrontation escalated into a physical attack, leaving Piyawan unconscious before the assailants fled.

A witness, known as Bee, stated that Piyawan was simply doing her job when the attackers arrived, demanding, “What problem do you have with my child?” The altercation that followed matched the events captured on CCTV.

Bee further explained that the incident stemmed from the attackers’ dissatisfaction with Piyawan replacing their daughter at the restaurant. The police have reviewed the CCTV footage to gather evidence and are pursuing legal action against those responsible for the assault, reported KhaoSod.

