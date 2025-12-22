Drones, checkpoints ready for Bangkok New Year period

Bangkok’s roads are expected to experience heavy congestion during the New Year period, and to keep traffic under control, Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) officers are ramping up enforcement and introducing new technological measures, including drones.

Deputy Metropolitan Police Commissioner Thawat Wongsanga said police aim to reduce accidents and fatalities between December 30 and January 5, the period known for a surge in traffic collisions. The MPB will launch an emergency traffic centre, boost patrols, and activate special traffic lanes during peak hours, particularly on outbound roads.

Bangkok police will also strictly enforce key traffic laws, with a focus on high-risk violations, including speeding, drunk driving, driving against traffic, failing to wear helmets or seatbelts, using phones while driving, and more.

As part of pre-festival preparations, police inspected high-risk areas throughout December to improve road conditions and increase public awareness. From December 23 to 29, officers will be deployed to manage congestion during morning and evening rush hours and provide real-time traffic updates for major and alternate routes.

Another measure this year is the use of drones to monitor live traffic flows around the capital. On December 26, between 3pm and 8pm, drones will scan Bangkok’s four main outbound routes, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road (north), Rama II Road (south), Bang Na–Trat Road (east), and Borommaratchachonnani–Phetkasem Road (west), as people begin their travel from the city.

Police are also preparing for the crowds expected to gather at Bangkok’s biggest countdown celebrations. On December 31, from 4pm until 2am the following morning, drones and officers will oversee traffic near CentralWorld’s Bangkok Countdown, ICONSIAM’s Amazing Thailand Countdown, and Asiatique’s Thailand Countdown.

To avoid traffic and accidents, the public is urged to use public transport to attend the events. Police specifically warned against parking on bridges over the Chao Phraya River, including Sathorn Bridge, due to the risk of severe traffic jams and potential accidents.

After the peak holiday period, from January 6 to 12, officers will remain stationed at key points to facilitate the safe return of travellers to the capital, reported Khaosod.

In case of emergencies or accidents, the public can call the 191 hotline. For traffic updates or travel advice, dial 1197.

In similar news, Bangkok police shut a key inbound route after flash floods led to severe waterlogging, triggering safety warnings and widespread traffic disruption.