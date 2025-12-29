5,000 Eggs Offered to Luang Pho Ham Jon as Villagers Seek Luck and Prosperity for the New Year

A husband and wife fulfilled a vow at a temple in Phetchabun by donating 5,000 eggs to Luang Pho Ham Jon, drawing crowds of worshippers eager to see the unusual offering and note lucky numbers ahead of the new year.

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 29, 2025, 10:01 AM
A large-scale religious offering drew widespread attention in Phetchabun province on Sunday after a husband and wife arrived at a local temple with a towering stack of 5,000 chicken eggs to fulfill a vow made to Luang Pho Ham Jon, a revered Buddhist figure believed to protect worshippers from poverty.

The event took place on December 28, 2025, at Wat Mai Samakkhi, also known locally as Wat Luang Pho Ham Jon, in Huai Pong Subdistrict, Nong Phai District. The offering was made by Mr. Narongrit, 44, and his wife, Ms. Sirirat, 45, who were accompanied by more than 10 relatives.Photo via Khaosod

The eggs were transported to the temple in a pickup truck and carefully unloaded by family members. When stacked together, the eggs formed a pile taller than the couple themselves, creating a striking sight that quickly attracted villagers, temple visitors, and tourists who had come to make merit.

According to Mr. Narongrit, he works in the real estate sector and had previously prayed to Luang Pho Ham Jon for success in meeting sales targets. After achieving his goal, he returned to the temple to honor his vow by donating the eggs, which will later be distributed for charitable purposes.Photo via Khaosod

Following the offering, the couple conducted prayers in front of the Luang Pho Ham Jon statue. They then participated in a traditional fortune-drawing ritual, drawing numbered slips from a jar three times. The numbers drawn were 3, 4, and 7, appearing consecutively.

The moment sparked excitement among onlookers, many of whom quickly noted the numbers, believing they could bring good luck during the upcoming New Year period. Several visitors said they had traveled specifically to the temple because of its reputation as a place associated with prosperity and financial stability.

Wat Luang Pho Ham Jon is well known in the region for attracting worshippers who seek relief from financial hardship and hope for improved livelihoods. Large offerings, particularly eggs, are commonly made by devotees who believe their prayers have been answered.

Temple officials said the surge in visitors reflected the strong cultural connection between faith, gratitude, and hope for good fortune, especially as the year draws to a close. Source Khaosod.

