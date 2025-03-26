Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
109 1 minute read
Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights
Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

In a groundbreaking move for children’s rights, Thailand has officially outlawed all forms of corporal punishment, including both physical and psychological discipline.

The amendment to Section 1567 of the Civil and Commercial Code, announced in the Royal Gazette on Monday, March 24, marks a historic moment for the nation, making Thailand the 68th country worldwide to ban violent discipline in homes, schools, care facilities, juvenile centres, and daycare centres.

UNICEF Thailand praised the new law, calling it a major milestone in the protection of children’s rights and the promotion of positive parenting. The amendment aligns with the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), reaffirming the principle that a child’s best interests must be the top priority in all decisions affecting them.

The new law comes after a 2022 survey by the National Statistical Office and UNICEF revealed that 54% of Thai children under 14 had experienced some form of physical or psychological punishment at home, a notable decrease from 75% in 2015. While UNICEF acknowledges this progress, the organisation stresses that no child should ever suffer violence and that further efforts are needed to eliminate it.

Related Articles
Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

“Thailand’s new law is a major step in the right direction,” said UNICEF Thailand. “However, we believe that it is essential for the government to provide additional support to parents and caregivers, particularly through education on non-violent discipline methods.

“Research indicates that laws banning corporal punishment are most effective when combined with initiatives promoting positive parenting.”

UNICEF Thailand remains committed to collaborating with government officials, civil society, and communities to end violence against children and uphold their rights.

While challenges persist, the passage of this law is seen as a significant victory for child protection and a promising sign of further advancements in children’s welfare across the country, reported The Nation.

In similar news, Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa has stepped up efforts to tackle domestic violence, which has become a growing concern in recent months. Domestic violence accounted for nearly 70% of all reported violence cases in April and May last year.

Latest Thailand News
East Pattaya mayor resolves year-long streetlight issue Pattaya News

East Pattaya mayor resolves year-long streetlight issue

1 hour ago
Pretty in pink: Bikini-clad woman wreaks havoc at police station Thailand News

Pretty in pink: Bikini-clad woman wreaks havoc at police station

1 hour ago
Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users Thailand News

Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users

2 hours ago
Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate Phuket News

Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate

2 hours ago
Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights Thailand News

Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights

2 hours ago
Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts &#8216;cobra MPs&#8217; Politics News

Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts ‘cobra MPs’

2 hours ago
CCTV confirms suicide as Thai man falls to death in Bangkok mall Bangkok News

CCTV confirms suicide as Thai man falls to death in Bangkok mall

2 hours ago
Patong police crackdown on drink driving nets multiple arrests Phuket News

Patong police crackdown on drink driving nets multiple arrests

2 hours ago
Fire ravages famous Suphan Buri café, no injuries reported Thailand News

Fire ravages famous Suphan Buri café, no injuries reported

2 hours ago
Mysterious pipe near Pattaya beach sparks pollution concerns Pattaya News

Mysterious pipe near Pattaya beach sparks pollution concerns

2 hours ago
Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves three dead on Rojana Road Road deaths

Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves three dead on Rojana Road

2 hours ago
Chinese man caught in Bangkok for 50 million baht fraud Bangkok News

Chinese man caught in Bangkok for 50 million baht fraud

3 hours ago
Russian motorcyclist seriously injured after allegedly running red light Pattaya News

Russian motorcyclist seriously injured after allegedly running red light

3 hours ago
Counterfeit Thai coconut drinks deceive Chinese consumers Thailand News

Counterfeit Thai coconut drinks deceive Chinese consumers

3 hours ago
Hazardous dust levels hit 43 Thai provinces in north and northeast Thailand News

Hazardous dust levels hit 43 Thai provinces in north and northeast

3 hours ago
Thai Education Council challenges global ranking, cites flaws Thailand News

Thai Education Council challenges global ranking, cites flaws

3 hours ago
Seeking forgiveness: Thai thief sends apology letter, returns stolen amulet Thailand News

Seeking forgiveness: Thai thief sends apology letter, returns stolen amulet

3 hours ago
Pawsome comeback: Thai woman spends 6m baht to clone pet dog Thailand News

Pawsome comeback: Thai woman spends 6m baht to clone pet dog

4 hours ago
Jomtien Beach altercation: Tourist slaps vendor, chaos ensue (video) Pattaya News

Jomtien Beach altercation: Tourist slaps vendor, chaos ensue (video)

4 hours ago
Fare fight: Ride-hailing drivers trade blows in brawl at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

Fare fight: Ride-hailing drivers trade blows in brawl at Bangkok airport

4 hours ago
Wildfires force indefinite closure of North Thailand park Thailand News

Wildfires force indefinite closure of North Thailand park

4 hours ago
Bun fight: Mother and son escape as car rolls into Bangkok bakery Thailand News

Bun fight: Mother and son escape as car rolls into Bangkok bakery

4 hours ago
Phuket&#8217;s &#8216;Pineapple Eyes&#8217; boosts community security efforts Phuket News

Phuket’s ‘Pineapple Eyes’ boosts community security efforts

5 hours ago
Boy&#8217;s mysterious disappearance in Lop Buri sparks supernatural theories Thailand News

Boy’s mysterious disappearance in Lop Buri sparks supernatural theories

5 hours ago
American throws drunken fit in the middle of a Pattaya road Pattaya News

American throws drunken fit in the middle of a Pattaya road

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
109 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users

Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users

2 hours ago
Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate

Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate

2 hours ago
Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts &#8216;cobra MPs&#8217;

Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts ‘cobra MPs’

2 hours ago
CCTV confirms suicide as Thai man falls to death in Bangkok mall

CCTV confirms suicide as Thai man falls to death in Bangkok mall

2 hours ago