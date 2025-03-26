Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights

In a groundbreaking move for children’s rights, Thailand has officially outlawed all forms of corporal punishment, including both physical and psychological discipline.

The amendment to Section 1567 of the Civil and Commercial Code, announced in the Royal Gazette on Monday, March 24, marks a historic moment for the nation, making Thailand the 68th country worldwide to ban violent discipline in homes, schools, care facilities, juvenile centres, and daycare centres.

UNICEF Thailand praised the new law, calling it a major milestone in the protection of children’s rights and the promotion of positive parenting. The amendment aligns with the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), reaffirming the principle that a child’s best interests must be the top priority in all decisions affecting them.

The new law comes after a 2022 survey by the National Statistical Office and UNICEF revealed that 54% of Thai children under 14 had experienced some form of physical or psychological punishment at home, a notable decrease from 75% in 2015. While UNICEF acknowledges this progress, the organisation stresses that no child should ever suffer violence and that further efforts are needed to eliminate it.

“Thailand’s new law is a major step in the right direction,” said UNICEF Thailand. “However, we believe that it is essential for the government to provide additional support to parents and caregivers, particularly through education on non-violent discipline methods.

“Research indicates that laws banning corporal punishment are most effective when combined with initiatives promoting positive parenting.”

UNICEF Thailand remains committed to collaborating with government officials, civil society, and communities to end violence against children and uphold their rights.

While challenges persist, the passage of this law is seen as a significant victory for child protection and a promising sign of further advancements in children’s welfare across the country, reported The Nation.

In similar news, Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa has stepped up efforts to tackle domestic violence, which has become a growing concern in recent months. Domestic violence accounted for nearly 70% of all reported violence cases in April and May last year.