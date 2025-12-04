Thai netizens call out Cambodia’s Miss Charm video

Miss Charm Cambodia 2025 Det Sreyneat in her introduction video | Photo via Facebook: Miss Charm

Thai netizens are accusing Miss Charm Cambodia 2025 of using Thailand’s iconic tourism slogan and traditional-style attire.

The recently released video on Miss Charm’s Facebook page, titled “Miss Charm Cambodia 2025 | Introduction Video”, features this year’s Miss Charm Cambodia contestant, Det Sreyneat, narrating the kingdom’s cultural wonders, historic temples, and natural beauty.

But what caught the attention of many Thai viewers was the phrase “Land of Smiles”, a slogan long associated with Thailand, and the contestant’s dress, which some claim closely resembles Thai traditional dress.

In the video, Det described Cambodia as “a land of wonder, warmth, and timeless beauty.” She highlights UNESCO sites like Angkor Wat and Preah Vihear Temple, Ta Prohm, and tourist hotspots.

While the video aims to showcase Cambodia’s charm on the global stage, many Thai netizens took to Facebook to express disapproval. Some accused the campaign of “cultural borrowing,” while others criticised the use of “land of smiles” as copying Thailand’s slogan.

Many commenters state that the slogan belongs to Thailand and that Cambodia should come up with their own identity. Others argued the similarities in dress were no coincidence.

As of now, there has been no official response from the organisers of Miss Charm Cambodia regarding the overwhelmingly negative comments.

Tensions over cultural identity between Thailand and Cambodia continue to escalate. In more recent years, social media users from both countries have clashed over similarities in traditional clothing, cuisine, and cultural performances, often accusing each other of appropriation. These online arguments frequently resurface during international events or tourism campaigns.

In a related story, a Miss Teen Cambodia contestant sparked controversy when she accused Thailand of provoking conflict during a speech at a national pageant event.

