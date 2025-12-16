Thai NGO accuses Cambodia of hiring US firm to wage information warfare

A Thai non-government organisation accused Cambodia of hiring an American consulting firm to carry out information warfare against Thailand on the international stage.

The accusation was made by the Facebook page of STRONG Thailand Anti-Corruption Organisation on Sunday, December 14. The organisation shared documents obtained from efile.fara.gov, a website operated under the United States’ Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), as evidence to support its claim.

STRONG stressed that the documents were not rumours, not generated by artificial intelligence (AI), and not leaked or forged materials. It said the documents were officially registered under US law and were publicly accessible, making them legally valid records.

The organisation explained that the purpose of releasing the documents was to show who is conducting an information war against whom. STRONG added that the documents did not represent or reflect the position of the US government in any way.

According to the documents, National Consulting Services Inc. submitted a press release to the US Department of Justice while acting as the official representative of the Cambodian government in the US.

STRONG said the content of the submission was divided into three main issues. The first issue focused on communication with global leaders. It claimed that the Cambodian prime minister had sent letters to international leaders, including those from the United States, China, European countries, and the United Nations, seeking support for Cambodia’s position.

The second issue involved allegations against Thailand on the international stage. The documents accused Thailand of using unilateral force, expanding barbed-wire fencing, expelling Cambodian civilians, violating the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), and breaching international law.

STRONG emphasised that these statements were one-sided claims presented in the form of official-looking documents, which could influence international perception.

The third issue centred on legal and historical pressure. The documents referred to the 1904 and 1907 treaties, rulings by the International Court of Justice, and the 2000 MOU to portray Cambodia as the victim in disputes with Thailand.

Additional attachments reportedly included photographs of villagers injured by rubber bullets during clashes in the Ban Nong Chan area in June. STRONG said these materials were forwarded to the US government.

The organisation described the case as a full-scale information war, warning that presenting one-sided narratives through legal systems and global platforms could pose long-term risks to Thailand’s international credibility.

STRONG urged relevant Thai authorities to respond, warning that failure to act could affect global understanding and undermine Thailand’s legitimacy over time.

As of now, no Thai government officials or military personnel have responded to the claim or provided further clarification.