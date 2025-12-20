M6 Motorway Offers 196 Kilometers of Free Travel During New Year Holiday

The Thai government will open the M6 motorway between Bang Pa-in and Nakhon Ratchasima for free travel during the 2026 New Year holiday, offering motorists a 196 kilometer toll-free route aimed at easing congestion and improving safety for holiday travelers.

The announcement was made on December 19 by Siripong Angkasakulkiat, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office. He said traffic volumes are expected to rise sharply as people travel home and head to tourist destinations during the long holiday period.

To support this movement, the Department of Highways under the Ministry of Transport will allow full trial use of the M6 intercity motorway for drivers from December 26, 2025, through January 5, 2026. No tolls will be collected during the 11-day period.

The M6 motorway connects Bang Pa-in to Nakhon Ratchasima and is a key route for traffic heading to the Northeast. Officials say the temporary opening is expected to reduce pressure on existing highways and shorten travel times.

Traffic management will change during the holiday. The Bang Pa-in to Pak Chong section will operate as a one-way route for the first seven days, from December 26 at 12:01 a.m. until January 1 at midnight, serving outbound traffic from Bangkok. Inbound traffic toward Bangkok will be allowed from January 2 at 6 a.m. until January 5 at midnight. The route will close briefly on January 2 between 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m. to switch traffic direction.

The Pak Chong to Nakhon Ratchasima section will remain open for two-way traffic throughout the period.

Only four-wheel vehicles are permitted during the trial, and the speed limit is capped at 80 kilometers per hour. Authorities say the limit is necessary as some sections remain under observation during the trial phase.

Drivers can enter and exit the motorway through seven checkpoints, including

Bang Pa-in

Hin Kong

Saraburi

Kaeng Khoi

Pak Chong

Sikhiu

Kham Thale So

Transport officials said the goal is to ensure safer, smoother travel during one of the country’s busiest periods, while giving drivers early access to a major infrastructure project expected to play a long-term role in regional connectivity.