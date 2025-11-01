Thai welfare cardholders get year-end cash boost from November

The Thai government will grant state welfare cardholders an extra 1,700 baht over two months to ease living costs and boost year-end economic activity.

Starting today, November 1, over 13.4 million welfare cardholders across Thailand will receive an additional 1,700 baht in total, spread over two months. The new measure was confirmed by government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat following a Cabinet resolution aimed at increasing purchasing power and stimulating the economy.

“Cardholders will receive 850 baht per month in November and December, on top of the existing 300 baht monthly allowance. This boost is intended to increase consumer spending, promote production, and ultimately drive economic growth as the year ends.”

The funds will be deposited into recipients’ accounts on the first day of each month. However, unspent balances will not carry over to the following month, encouraging timely usage of the benefits.

Cardholders can use the funds to purchase essential goods including food, educational materials, and agricultural supplies at stores approved by the Ministry of Commerce.

While the increased allowance is temporary, Siripong confirmed that all other benefits under the welfare card scheme remain unchanged. He also revealed that a new registration round is scheduled for early 2026, with updated eligibility criteria expected to better target citizens in genuine need, reported KhaoSod.

“This upcoming registration will allow the government to realign its welfare support with the current economic landscape. It’s part of our ongoing commitment to reduce financial hardship and enhance the quality of life for vulnerable citizens.”

The state welfare card, often referred to as the “poor card,” has long been a cornerstone of Thailand’s social support system. It offers subsidised access to daily essentials, transport, and public services for low-income earners nationwide.

With the additional 1,700 baht injection expected to ripple through the economy, the government hopes to generate a knock-on effect, boosting spending, supporting businesses, and creating a positive cycle of consumption and investment as Thailand heads into the new year.