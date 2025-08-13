Sukhothai temple’s holy water bowl predicts lottery numbers

For four consecutive lottery draws, the popular holy water bowl at Wat Nong Thong in Sukhothai has been a centre of attention, delivering winning numbers. As the fifth draw approaches on August 16, many are eagerly anticipating whether this streak will continue.

Well-known TV host Art visited the temple in Sukhothai to discover more about the legendary holy water bowl numbers. This phenomenon has been reported by the programme Lottery Plus, which continues to garner attention from lottery enthusiasts.

A recently released clip poses the question, “Will the numbers from the famous holy water bowl at Wat Nong Thong hit for the fifth time?” The ritual, led by Phra Achan Moo, has consistently provided numbers that have sold out at lottery stalls.

In the previous draw, the numbers 5, 4, 2, and 8 were highlighted, coinciding with the first prize number 852. Phra Achan Moo shared the origins of his holy water preparation, recounting a time when he declined to assist a troubled person, who subsequently took their own life.

This incident prompted him to reconsider the value of holy water, not as a superstition but as a means to offer comfort and hope to others.

The numbers derived from the holy water bowl have become a sensation, with four consecutive successful predictions. For the upcoming draw, Phra Achan Moo has once again provided numbers for Lottery Plus fans.

Art also engaged in a fortune stick ritual known as Siem Si, which has previously brought fortune to those seeking luck. During the ritual, several sticks fell, revealing the number 1 on a crystal tray, sending shivers through the crowd. Another number emerged during the ritual, heightening the excitement, reported KhaoSod.

As the date of the draw approaches, many are eagerly waiting to see if the numbers from Wat Nong Thong will continue their winning streak, offering a unique blend of tradition and modern lottery enthusiasm.