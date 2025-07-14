Kham Chanod draws crowds for spiritual rituals and luck

Kham Chanod, a renowned spiritual site in Udon Thani province, recently attracted a large number of visitors eager to pay their respects to the revered spirits of Grandfather Srisuttho and Grandmother Pratumma.

The influx of tourists coincided with a long weekend, culminating yesterday, July 13, as people sought blessings and good fortune ahead of the upcoming workweek starting today, July 14.

Many tourists visited Kham Chanod Island, located in Ban Non Mueang, Ban Muang subdistrict, Ban Dung district, to participate in the spiritual rituals.

The island was bustling with activity as visitors flocked to the shrine of Grandfather Srisuttho and Grandmother Pratumma, hoping to gain auspicious favour through their prayers.

Visitors not only engaged in spiritual activities but also stopped by nearby lottery stalls to purchase tickets, hoping for a stroke of luck in the mid-July draw, a month also marking the Buddhist Lent. A particularly sought-after number was 728, which has become so popular that it vanished from all lottery stands.

Additionally, at the nearby Sirisuttho Temple, volunteers and temple committee members set up tents to encourage tourists and Buddhists to participate in charitable activities.

They organised a candle-pouring event where participants poured wax into nine candles, symbolising the offerings made to nine temples during the Buddhist Lent festival.

The initiative aimed to promote community involvement and religious devotion during this sacred period, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a large crowd of devotees gathered at the Ruesi Nen Hermitage in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province to seek blessings and good fortune, especially with the upcoming lottery draw approaching.

Located in the Pho Taeng subdistrict of Bang Sai district, the hermitage is a well-known spiritual destination for those hoping to enhance their luck and destiny.

Worshippers pay homage to several revered deities and spirits, including the nine-faced Thao Wessuwan, the world’s largest Phra Phrom, Jao Mae Takhian, Ganesha, Phra Sangkachai, Luang Pho Mi of Tham Chindamani, and Kumarn Thong Jao Sua Heng.