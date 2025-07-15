Locals seek lottery luck from ancient tree in Uthai Thani

Residents flocked to a temple in Uthai Thani province ahead of the lottery draw, seeking lucky numbers from a 200 year old takian tree unearthed in a canal. The wife of the excavator operator reported seeing a beautiful woman in traditional Thai attire on the boat.

The vibrant scene unfolded at Wat Pakha in Pradu Yuen subdistrict, Lan Sak district, yesterday, July 14, as locals gathered to pay respects and seek fortune from the ancient takian tree.

The events began on July 8 when 39 year old excavator operator, A, and his 26 year old wife, Mai, were hired to dredge Thap Salao canal in Wang To Yang village, Khaw Kwang Thong subdistrict, Nong Chang district. During the operation, they discovered a takian wood boat measuring 9 metres in length and 70 centimetres in width, along with a tree trunk of similar dimensions.

The vessel, estimated to be over 200 years old, attracted significant local interest. The abbot of Wat Pakha conducted a ceremony with incense, candles, flowers, garlands, fruits, sweets, and red-coloured drinks, inviting the spirit of the boat to reside at the temple.

During the ceremony, villagers applied powder to the boat, interpreting numbers like 22, 23, 235, and 98 from the shadows and incense sticks, which showed 117. They also noted the excavation vehicle’s number, 210, and the truck number transporting the boat, 80-3420, intending to use these numbers for the lottery.

Many from across the region joined in, with some shaking sticks or drawing numbers from a jar, revealing numbers such as 50 and 135. An elderly woman circled the tree trunk, inviting others to note down the number 731.

Mai later described her husband’s discovery, sharing that while approaching the site, she saw a woman with long hair and a cream-gold traditional Thai dress sitting elegantly on the boat, causing her to shiver. The spirit communicated her hunger, having not eaten.

The excavator team had previously conducted rituals, unaware of the takian spirit underwater. Mai performed her own ritual with incense and garlands, after which the spirit revealed numbers 22 or 235 in the boat’s centre, prompting her to share the story with reporters.

Residents, upon hearing the news, continue to visit and pay their respects, reported KhaoSod.