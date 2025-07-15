Locals seek lottery luck from ancient tree in Uthai Thani

Unearthed stirs supernatural buzz

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
91 1 minute read
Locals seek lottery luck from ancient tree in Uthai Thani
Picture courtesy of โจโฉ Facebook

Residents flocked to a temple in Uthai Thani province ahead of the lottery draw, seeking lucky numbers from a 200 year old takian tree unearthed in a canal. The wife of the excavator operator reported seeing a beautiful woman in traditional Thai attire on the boat.

The vibrant scene unfolded at Wat Pakha in Pradu Yuen subdistrict, Lan Sak district, yesterday, July 14, as locals gathered to pay respects and seek fortune from the ancient takian tree.

The events began on July 8 when 39 year old excavator operator, A, and his 26 year old wife, Mai, were hired to dredge Thap Salao canal in Wang To Yang village, Khaw Kwang Thong subdistrict, Nong Chang district. During the operation, they discovered a takian wood boat measuring 9 metres in length and 70 centimetres in width, along with a tree trunk of similar dimensions.

The vessel, estimated to be over 200 years old, attracted significant local interest. The abbot of Wat Pakha conducted a ceremony with incense, candles, flowers, garlands, fruits, sweets, and red-coloured drinks, inviting the spirit of the boat to reside at the temple.

During the ceremony, villagers applied powder to the boat, interpreting numbers like 22, 23, 235, and 98 from the shadows and incense sticks, which showed 117. They also noted the excavation vehicle’s number, 210, and the truck number transporting the boat, 80-3420, intending to use these numbers for the lottery.

Many from across the region joined in, with some shaking sticks or drawing numbers from a jar, revealing numbers such as 50 and 135. An elderly woman circled the tree trunk, inviting others to note down the number 731.

Locals seek lottery luck from ancient tree in Uthai Thani | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of โจโฉ Facebook

Mai later described her husband’s discovery, sharing that while approaching the site, she saw a woman with long hair and a cream-gold traditional Thai dress sitting elegantly on the boat, causing her to shiver. The spirit communicated her hunger, having not eaten.

Related Articles

The excavator team had previously conducted rituals, unaware of the takian spirit underwater. Mai performed her own ritual with incense and garlands, after which the spirit revealed numbers 22 or 235 in the boat’s centre, prompting her to share the story with reporters.

Residents, upon hearing the news, continue to visit and pay their respects, reported KhaoSod.

อาจเป็นรูปภาพของ 7 คน

Latest Thailand News
2 Chinese men arrested in murder of fellow countryman in Chiang Mai Thailand News

2 Chinese men arrested in murder of fellow countryman in Chiang Mai

37 seconds ago
Locals seek lottery luck from ancient tree in Uthai Thani Thailand News

Locals seek lottery luck from ancient tree in Uthai Thani

12 minutes ago
Finance minister reveals final contenders to lead Bank of Thailand Bangkok News

Finance minister reveals final contenders to lead Bank of Thailand

21 minutes ago
Highway: Foreign tourist tries to pay Pattaya taxi fare with marijuana Pattaya News

Highway: Foreign tourist tries to pay Pattaya taxi fare with marijuana

32 minutes ago
Cambodian mother suspects school bullying in daughter’s suicide Thailand News

Cambodian mother suspects school bullying in daughter’s suicide

46 minutes ago
Jilted ex drives to Phuket with pistol to settle grudge with wife Phuket News

Jilted ex drives to Phuket with pistol to settle grudge with wife

1 hour ago
Brollies up as Bangkok and 38 provinces brace for floods Thailand Weather Updates

Brollies up as Bangkok and 38 provinces brace for floods

1 hour ago
Helmet-wielding lunatic causes chaos in Pattaya fast food joint Pattaya News

Helmet-wielding lunatic causes chaos in Pattaya fast food joint

2 hours ago
Thai hard: Pompey mad fan builds shrine to blues, from Thailand Thailand News

Thai hard: Pompey mad fan builds shrine to blues, from Thailand

17 hours ago
CCTV captures foreign men taking Thai man’s cat in Phuket Phuket News

CCTV captures foreign men taking Thai man’s cat in Phuket

17 hours ago
Youth clashes in Buriram spark fear with explosive disturbances Crime News

Youth clashes in Buriram spark fear with explosive disturbances

17 hours ago
Thief caught sleeping in Udon Thani home but escapes before arrest Thailand News

Thief caught sleeping in Udon Thani home but escapes before arrest

18 hours ago
Boot and run: Thug kicks young Thai woman in Pattaya bar assault Pattaya News

Boot and run: Thug kicks young Thai woman in Pattaya bar assault

18 hours ago
Wat Arun added to UNESCO&#8217;s tentative World Heritage list Bangkok News

Wat Arun added to UNESCO’s tentative World Heritage list

18 hours ago
Baht’s life: Monsoon gloom rains on Phuket’s holiday parade Phuket News

Baht’s life: Monsoon gloom rains on Phuket’s holiday parade

18 hours ago
Naked American man in Bangkok sewer refuses help and bites rescuers Bangkok News

Naked American man in Bangkok sewer refuses help and bites rescuers

18 hours ago
Ruff justice: Phuket MP bites back over ‘mafia dog’ slur Phuket News

Ruff justice: Phuket MP bites back over ‘mafia dog’ slur

19 hours ago
Two women arrested for stealing phone from elderly monk Bangkok News

Two women arrested for stealing phone from elderly monk

19 hours ago
Pier pressure: Man found hanged in Phuket mangroves Phuket News

Pier pressure: Man found hanged in Phuket mangroves

19 hours ago
Truck crash in Lop Buri kills woman at fruit stall Road deaths

Truck crash in Lop Buri kills woman at fruit stall

19 hours ago
Eight year old in Pattani diagnosed with tetanus after incomplete vaccinations Thailand News

Eight year old in Pattani diagnosed with tetanus after incomplete vaccinations

20 hours ago
Phuket up! Aussie teen&#8217;s Thai trip nearly ends in coke bust horror Phuket News

Phuket up! Aussie teen’s Thai trip nearly ends in coke bust horror

20 hours ago
Bangkok shop raid uncovers kratom juice and dangerous drugs Bangkok News

Bangkok shop raid uncovers kratom juice and dangerous drugs

20 hours ago
3 Thai boys hailed heroes for rescuing woman from drowning Thailand News

3 Thai boys hailed heroes for rescuing woman from drowning

20 hours ago
GI dough! Retired American blows a fuse in Pattaya bar brawl Pattaya News

GI dough! Retired American blows a fuse in Pattaya bar brawl

20 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
91 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x