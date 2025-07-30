Chiang Mai sees surge in demand for lottery tickets

Lucky numbers spark frenzy as buyers seek fortune

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Chiang Mai, the demand for lottery tickets is on the rise, particularly for auspicious numbers and those linked to significant national events. One popular choice is the numbers commemorating the Thai military’s strategic securing of 11 key locations.

Phannee Lupungngern, a lottery vendor on Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road in Saraphi district, reported a surge in sales, with many auspicious numbers selling out quickly.

Popular two-digit numbers include 73, 28, 10, 04, 72, 74, 95, 12, 92, 93, 94, 30, 18, 21, 30, 38, and 43. Meanwhile, three-digit numbers like 495, 904, 773, 902, 128, 812, 893, 475, 902, 018, 794, 443, and 538 are also in demand.

The birth dates of former prime ministers Thaksin Shinawatra, 76, and Chuan Leekpai, 87, are also influencing lottery choices, as is the 64th birth anniversary of the late Phum Phuang Duangjan, who was born on August 4, 1961, and passed away on June 13, 1992, at the age of 31. Numbers from the Chinese calendar, such as 789, 918, 18, 89, and 97, remain popular.

Additionally, numbers linked to the Thai military’s successful control of 11 strategic locations and the planting of the national flag are sought after. These include numbers related to battles, ceasefires, and military equipment like the Cambodian BM-21 rocket and Thai M758 artillery.

Key dates in the conflict, such as the start of clashes on the 24th and the ceasefire on the 29th and 30th, have inspired combinations like 11, 29, 30, 21, 31, 24, 16, 221, 211, 331, 311, 611, 661, 244, 224, 033, 292, 299, and 758. Numbers 30 and 31 are particularly popular.

Ploypairin, a renowned lottery analyst in northern Thailand, highlighted that for the lottery draw on August 1, significant numbers include pairs 6, 9, and 3.

Popular two-digit numbers are 39, 63, 69, 13, 68, 67, 74, 78, 60, 34, 41, 73, 83, 80, 70, 60, 30, 31, 33, 66, and 99. Three-digit numbers 369, 678, 608, 074, 147, 733, 833, 433, 411, 611, 880, 873, 634, 146, 781, 774, 134, 676, 677, and 033 are advised to watch out for double numbers, reported KhaoSod.

Kraisorn Leelamekin, former actor and husband of Phum Phuang Duangjan, mentioned plans for a merit-making ceremony on August 4 to commemorate what would have been her 64th birthday. The ceremony will be held in the morning at Wat Phasi in Bangkok, while a similar event will occur at Wat Tha Kradan in Suphanburi.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

