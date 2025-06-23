Large water monitor lizard rescued from Ayutthaya house ceiling

Ceiling invader keeps family on edge for days

Bright Choomanee
3 hours ago
Last Updated: Monday, June 23, 2025
Large water monitor lizard rescued from Ayutthaya house ceiling
Rescue services in Ayutthaya were called upon to deal with a large water monitor lizard that had taken refuge in the ceiling of a house for several days.

The creature, over 2 metres long and weighing more than 30 kilogrammes, was discovered at a residence in Khan Ham subdistrict, Uthai district, Ayutthaya province, on June 23. Residents, initially unaware of the lizard’s presence, reported hearing mysterious noises.

The homeowner and their family had initially assumed the noises were caused by small animals, such as rodents. However, when part of the ceiling unexpectedly collapsed, revealing the head of the large lizard, they promptly contacted rescue services for assistance.

Upon arrival, rescue personnel observed the large water monitor as it attempted to hide. The team cautiously approached the animal by widening the hole in the ceiling through which the lizard had emerged.

They used specialised equipment to secure the creature by its mouth and blindfolded it to ensure safety. The operation took over three hours to complete, with two people required to carry the hefty reptile from the ceiling.

Amidst the excitement of the safe resolution, locals were intrigued by the house number, 15/14, which coincided with a Buddhist holy day and had been associated with mysterious occurrences in the days leading up to the lottery draw. Residents noted the coincidence, suggesting the creature may have brought luck to the area, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a giant monitor lizard startled an elderly woman when it suddenly entered her home in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian coastal area. The woman’s daughter believes the reptile may have been chased by a dog while attempting to steal eggs. The dramatic encounter, captured on video, quickly spread across social media.

The incident took place on February 8 inside a single-story zinc-roofed shelter. Phayao, the 78 year old resident, said she was watching TV when the lizard climbed in through a window, circled her, and then exited through another window.

