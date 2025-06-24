Green snake struggles to climb wall after swallowing gecko

A green snake was spotted yesterday attempting to slither away from a house with a noticeably bulging belly after swallowing a gecko whole.

A Facebook user posted a video of the over 1-metre-long snake climbing a wall outside a bathroom and trying to squeeze into a hole approximately 2 metres above the ground. The snake’s swollen stomach was shaped like a gecko, which is believed to be no less than 7 inches long.

Pira Pitaktrakul, the 53 year old who posted the clip, explained that he recorded the video around 8.30am today, June 24, in front of a bathroom in a commercial building in village 4, Chae subdistrict, Khon Buri district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.

As he was about to enter the bathroom, he was startled by the sight of the large green snake struggling to climb the wall. It was trying to escape through an old air conditioning pipe hole.

The snake appeared to have swallowed a gecko that used to live behind a washing machine near the bathroom. Pira had observed the gecko growing from a small size, and it seemed to be entirely consumed by the snake. The snake’s difficulty in climbing was due to its distended stomach, prompting Pira to capture the rare scene on his phone.

The green snake, which is non-venomous and considered not very dangerous, took over five minutes to manoeuvre itself through the wall hole and exit the building.

After sharing the video on his personal Facebook account, it garnered significant attention, with many viewers planning to use the building’s number, 78, for lottery betting, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a family in Prachin Buri was startled when a cluster of snakes was found coiled in the rafters of their home. The incident occurred around 7pm on June 4 at house number 242, Moo 1, in Lat Takian subdistrict, Kabin Buri district.