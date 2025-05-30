Chiang Mai locals rush to buy lottery tickets before draw

In Chiang Mai, as the lottery draw approaches, locals are eagerly purchasing lottery tickets, especially in the bustling morning markets and areas like Mahidol Road and Mueang district. Prices remain steady with single tickets at 100 baht, two-ticket sets at 200 baht, and five-ticket bundles priced between 650 and 700 baht.

Pannee Lu Poo Ngern, a lottery vendor from Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road in Saraphi district, noted that sales continue despite the rainy season, which makes selling tickets challenging. This lottery cycle sees a surge in interest for numbers related to the anniversary of the death of famous singer Phumphuang Duangjan, who passed away on June 13, 1992, at the age of 31.

Popular numbers include 30, 31, 504, 535, and 533. Other sought-after numbers are 30, 21, 46, 47, 48, 347, 647, 603, 521, and 484. Chinese calendar numbers like 726, 263, 67, 72, and 32 also remain in demand.

Kraisorn Leelamekin (Saeng Anan), Phumphuang’s husband, shared that the 33rd anniversary event will take place at Wat Thap Kradan in Suphan Buri from June 8 to 16, with a grand celebration as usual. The traditional ritual of drawing numbers from a jar will continue on the June 16 draw.

Ahead of the June 1 draw, Kraisorn, who is celebrating his 69th birthday, shared lucky numbers with fans, including 33, 31, 69, 35, 53, 38, 09, 30, 500, 530, and 504, which are linked to the ages and birth years of Phumphuang and her family.

Ploy Pairin, a renowned astrologer, highlighted the numbers 1, 0, and 9 as significant for the June 1 draw, with lucky pairs such as 10, 95, 19, 90, 50, 51, 58, 35, 26, 82, 89, 96, 68, 56, 12, 83, 39, 13, and 63.

Three-digit numbers to consider include 055, 990, 533, 266, 126, 589, 689, 568, 569, 311, 313, 838, 966, 226, 523, 236, 239, 238, 511, 551, 522, 255, and 229. She advised caution due to the prevalence of double numbers this year.

Online lottery vendors reported steady sales, with some reducing prices to 78 or 79 baht per ticket, which often results in sell-outs, even for less attractive numbers. If tickets remain unsold by the day before the draw, prices may drop to 76 baht, still yielding a profit, reported KhaoSod.