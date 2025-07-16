Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources

Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s lottery enthusiasts eagerly searched for lucky numbers, with social media buzzing with predictions for today’s draw. While the Government Lottery Office did not travel, those interested in the lottery were keen to follow various sources for their lucky picks.

One of the popular predictions came from Wat Somwang’s Ai Khai, whose incense stick numbers have previously brought fortunes to many, including a 25 million baht win. Another intriguing prediction came from the ancient Takian boat, discovered in a canal, with a number 22 – 235 visible mid-boat.

Additionally, well-known fortune teller Doctor Plaai performed a ritual in the Mekong River, resulting in the number 571 after experiencing physical tremors.

Several other numbers were trending among lottery fans. The numbers 72 and 813 were derived from the Phaya Bung predictions, while the number 33 came from the house number of DJ Tonhorm Sakuntala where a snake was found.

Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The numbers 019 and 58 were linked to fireworks set off at Khao Yai Island by entertainer Hai Apaporn. The numbers associated with a giant centipede, 6 and 9, were also gaining interest.

In a separate incident, a teacher witnessed a monitor lizard laying eggs, leading to further interpretations. The registration plate number 5-45 also drew attention as it was linked to the prime minister’s departure from Government House.

Meanwhile, the culture minister’s visit to Korat and the candle festival was associated with the number 888.

Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources | News by Thaiger

The case of Golf, the nun involved in a financial scandal, also captured public interest. Her age, room number, and other related figures like her bank account’s 385 million baht (US$11.8 million) turnover led to the numbers 35, 503, 4, 8, and 9 being speculated upon by lottery enthusiasts.

Her arrest on three serious charges, including a transfer of 380,000 baht (US$11,685) from a temple account by a former abbot, further fueled speculation, reported KhaoSod.

Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources | News by Thaiger

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee
