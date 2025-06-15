Woman wins 190,000 baht lottery after shrine visit

A woman recently won a large lottery prize, including 15 tickets with the winning last two digits, after seeking fortune from the sacred water basin at the Kuman Thong Jao Sua Heng shrine.

Yesterday, June 14, at Ruasi Nen That Phutthakun, Mueang Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district, locals and tourists were seen gathering in large numbers to seek blessings from sacred entities, especially near the lottery draw date.

Visitors, including many spiritual followers, came to pay respects to various revered figures such as the nine-faced deity Tao Wes Suwan, a 16-metre statue believed to be the largest in the world, and other deities including Phor Pu Ruasi Phrommas, Mae Takhian, Lord Ganesha, Phra Sangkachai, and the popular Kuman Thong Jao Sua Heng.

Some visitors came in person, while others sought blessings through images shared on social media, with many claiming to have received good fortune from these prayers. The atmosphere at the shrine was filled with offerings from those whose wishes had been granted, including pumpkins, red drinks, sweets, toys, bicycles, and rice, which are then donated to schools, temples, and foundations.

Chaveewan Jutharitrith, a 53 year old from Pathum Thani province, shared her experience of having her palms blessed by Ruasi Nen Thatu Phutthakun to enhance her financial fortune.

After praying to Kuman Thong Jao Sua Heng, she won the third prize in the lottery with two tickets, receiving a total of 160,000 baht (US$4,935). Additionally, she won the last two digits prize with 15 tickets, earning another 30,000 baht (US$925).

At the Boon Chuey pavilion in front of the Phor Pu Ruasi Phrommas shrine, visitors observed the sacred water basin. Many took photographs of the red candle wax droplets used in the traditional ceremony to determine auspicious numbers.

Numbers such as 83, 42, 7, and 9 were seen floating in clusters, prompting many to photograph and interpret them from different angles for their lottery predictions, reported KhaoSod.