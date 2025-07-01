Ordination ceremony in Suphan Buri draws lottery interest

Lucky digits from event stir excitement among hopeful ticket buyers

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

At Wat Nong Wal Priang in Song Phi Nong district, Suphan Buri province, a significant ordination ceremony took place on June 29.

The event, led by Phra Kru Baidika Suraphon Mahapanyo, was designed to perpetuate Buddhist teachings and provide a communal opportunity for 17 novice monks.

The annual group ordination ceremony, was intended to continue the legacy of royal merit-making for individuals from all walks of life. The ceremony aimed to instil the teachings of the Lord Buddha, enabling novices to incorporate these lessons into their daily lives for lasting happiness.

Phra Kru Baidika Suraphon Mahapanyo served as the preceptor, with Phra Mahamongkol Thirajano as the instructor and Phra Kachakorn Jakkawaro as the mentor. Residents and local deities gathered to witness the auspicious ceremony held on the fourth day of the eighth lunar month, coinciding with June 29, in the temple’s ordination hall.

The event was attended by Udom Prongfa, the president of the Suphan Buri Provincial Administrative Organisation, who participated in the tonsure ceremony for the novices. Following this, a Dharma talk was delivered by Phra Athikan Amnat Techatharo, abbot of Wat Hua Pho, and Phra Maha Ekasit Chayasittho from Wat Tha Sao.

At midday, a community feast was offered, and by 1pm, a procession led the novices around the ordination hall before they were formally ordained as monks. This ceremony attracted a large gathering of locals, Buddhists, and benevolent followers at Wat Nong Wai Priang, celebrating the continuation of Buddhist traditions.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The ordination ceremony also sparked interest among lottery enthusiasts who interpreted the numbers associated with the event as potential lucky draws. The numbers derived from the ceremony included two-digit combinations such as 17, 71, 11, and 77 and three-digit combinations like 817, 811, and 877.

These numbers became highly sought after, leading participants to purchase all available lottery tickets featuring these figures throughout the district of Song Phi Nong, reported KhaoSod.

Thailand News
