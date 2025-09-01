Lottery seekers flock to Prachin Buri for lucky numbers ritual

Lottery enthusiasts gathered at Wat Ton Pho Sri Maha Pho in Prachin Buri province, seeking lucky numbers from the revered statue of Thao Wessuwan.

The event, which took place yesterday, August 31, at 3.45pm, drew numerous visitors eager to participate in the ritual and discover numbers for the upcoming lottery draw. Among those attending was the well-known singer, Fon Thanasunthorn, who also took part in honouring the sacred tree at the temple.

Located in Khok Phib subdistrict, Si Mahosot district, the temple is home to a sandstone carving of Tao Wessuwan, measuring 67 centimetres in height and 90.3 centimetres in width. The statue, situated beside the pagoda containing the ashes of the temple’s first abbot, Luang Pho It, is a popular site for people seeking blessings and fortune.

Attendees performed rituals, such as lighting incense sticks and making offerings, to invoke good luck and gain favourable lottery numbers for the upcoming weekend draw.

Participants brought offerings, including nine incense sticks, nine red roses, red soft drinks, and red cloth to wrap around the statue. The aroma of incense filled the air as people prayed and observed the numbers revealed during the ritual for the September 1 lottery draw.

Saroj, a Bangkok resident, attended the event with his family, inspired by reports of others achieving success after visiting the temple. He too performed the offerings and received his numbers for the upcoming draw.

Following the rituals, many visitors also paid homage to the sacred Sri Maha Bodhi tree, a unique archaeological site recognised by the Fine Arts Department as an ancient artefact. This tree is a significant spiritual site for Buddhists across Thailand, who visit to seek blessings without needing to travel to India.

It was here that Fon Thanasunthorn was spotted participating in the offerings and meeting with Phra Kru Nithet Thammanukun, the acting abbot of Wat Sa Ngam and deputy chief district monk of Mueang Prachin Buri. Tourists also gathered to capture photographs with the renowned singer, adding to the lively and hopeful atmosphere at the temple, reported KhaoSod.