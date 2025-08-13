Thailand video news | Paramilitary ranger loses leg in landmine explosion by the Cambodian border, French expat injured in violent clash with partner’s family in Pattaya

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you the latest stories from across Thailand and beyond. From rising border tensions marked by landmine explosions and mass explosives clearance along the Thai–Cambodian frontier, to misinformation fueled by viral videos, the nation faces mounting security challenges. Domestically, five monks have been defrocked in a temple drug crackdown, and a violent altercation involving a French expat has shaken Pattaya. On the political stage, Pheu Thai seeks to delay the Constitutional Court ruling on the suspended prime minister. Internationally, the Philippines condemns Chinese naval manoeuvres, while US President Trump extends the US–China trade truce in a bid to avert tariffs.

A Thai paramilitary ranger suffered a severe injury—losing a leg—after stepping on a landmine near the Ta Muen Thom temple complex on August 12 during a routine patrol in Surin province. The Royal Thai Army confirmed the blast occurred at about 9:10 a.m. amid rising accusations that Cambodia is still laying anti-personnel mines, violating the Ottawa Treaty. This marks at least the fourth such incident since mid‑July, with 12 Thai soldiers injured and multiple losing limbs in recent blasts along the border.

Between August 1 and 10, the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC), along with police EOD teams and military units, cleared 432 explosive devices in border provinces: Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. These included BM‑21 rockets, artillery shells, mortar rounds, and other munitions from past conflicts. Authorities continue urging residents to report suspicious findings for safe removal.

A TikTok video purportedly showing nighttime gunfire near Prasat Ta Kwai went viral, triggering public outrage and diplomatic unease. Despite military denials, the clip was amplified by several news outlets, fueling widespread misinformation. Fact‑checking groups warn that slow official response allowed distortions to spread, and stressed the importance of media literacy. One team used Google Lens and Earth to trace a falsely attributed image back to its true location, demonstrating how easily manipulated media can mislead.

On August 12, authorities in Phichit staged surprise drug screenings at two temples in the Taphan Hin district. Out of 232 monks and novices tested across 36 temples during the “No Drugs No Dealers” campaign, five tested positive and were immediately defrocked and sent for rehabilitation. Officials are now investigating potential sources of drug distribution within the temples.

In the early hours of August 13, a 37‑year‑old French man was found injured with a head wound in a Pattaya apartment after a domestic dispute with his Thai girlfriend escalated. Responders from the local rescue unit and police arrived at a scene of chaos—furniture strewn, personal items scattered. Witnesses say the girlfriend had left before police arrived, accompanied by her sister and potentially her brother-in-law. Investigations are ongoing.

Pheu Thai is requesting the Constitutional Court postpone its decision on whether to remove suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, citing urgent national crises—border tensions, tariff issues, drug problems—as reasons why Thailand needs a fully empowered leader rather than an acting one. They propose a six-month delay. If the ruling eventually removes her, the party will back Chaikasem Nitisiri for PM, with dissolution of parliament as a last resort.

The Philippines condemned what it called “dangerous manoeuvres and unlawful interference” by Chinese vessels while supplying Filipino fishermen near Scarborough Shoal on August 11. A Chinese navy ship collided with a coast guard cutter during the incident, captured on video by the Philippine Coast Guard. Manila offered medical assistance and towing support to the damaged Chinese ship. The Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to following international maritime laws. Rear Admiral Roy Trinidad warned that similar confrontations may recur if China continues its aggressive tactics.

On August 12, US President Trump extended the stand‑down on escalating tariffs with China for 90 more days, pushing the expiration date to early November. The truce had previously halted a jump to 54% tariffs on Chinese goods. Both sides will maintain existing terms while negotiating unresolved issues like rare earths, sanctions on oil, and US business access. The extension may pave the way for a potential Trump–Xi meeting in October.