Lottery enthusiasts brave rain for lucky numbers in Ang Thong

Yesterday, July 30, lottery enthusiasts gathered behind Wat Bot Ratchasathat in Bang Rakam subdistrict, Pho Thong district, Ang Thong province, to seek lucky numbers from the revered Phaya Bung, a spider.

Despite the persistent rain, they remained undeterred, performing a ritual involving incense sticks and flowers to request numbers, hoping to use them for the August 1 lottery.

Participants in the ritual brought three sets of papers numbered 0 to 9. These were dropped into the burrow of the Phaya Bung, along with the incense and flowers, as part of traditional Thai beliefs. The ritual required Phaya Bung to select and bring numbers back to the surface, which the participants would then use for their lottery predictions.

Despite the rain continuing to pour, the Phaya Bung eventually emerged with two numbers, one at a time. Upon inspection, these numbers turned out to be 74, which enthusiasts plan to use for their upcoming lottery bets.

The belief in Phaya Bung’s ability to predict lucky numbers is deeply rooted in local culture and attracts many hopeful people, particularly during the lottery season, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, visitors are flocking to Prasat Ta Kwai in Panom Dong Rak district, Surin province, not only to pay respects and bring gifts to the soldiers stationed there but also to appreciate the ancient temple’s beauty.

Despite some visitors being elderly or facing mobility challenges, the temple perched on a high hill continues to attract many.

The site draws a wide range of visitors, many of whom take selfies with the temple and the soldiers guarding it. Inside the temple’s ceremonial courtyard, people can be seen making offerings and praying. One man was noted praying for the temple’s safety and continued Thai sovereignty.

A group from Chanthaburi, who brought vegetables and fruits for the soldiers, also searched for lucky numbers on the temple’s weathered stone at the centre. The stone’s surface has been eroded over time by rainwater dripping from the temple’s spires.