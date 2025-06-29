Devotees flock to Ayutthaya hermitage for blessings before lottery

A significant number of devotees gathered at the Ruesi Nen Hermitage in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province seeking blessings and good fortune, particularly as the lottery draws near.

This site, located in Pho Taeng subdistrict of Bang Sai district, is a popular destination for those wishing to improve their luck and destiny. Many visitors come to pay respects to revered figures, including the nine-faced Thao Wessuwan, the world’s largest Phra Phrom, Jao Mae Takhian, Ganesha, Phra Sangkachai, Luang Pho Mi of Tham Chindamani, and the Kumarn Thong Jao Sua Heng.

The hermitage recently welcomed a guest who brought over 100 kilogrammes of mangosteen as an offering. This visitor, 35 year old Panat, who owns a homestay in Chanthaburi, was drawn to the site after watching a music video.

His visit included participating in various ceremonies, such as offering rice, and engaging in rituals with Ruesi Nen to invoke blessings and open the path to prosperity.

Panat and his wife were visiting the hermitage for the first time, inspired by a song by Karn Thosanon dedicated to Phra Phrom, featured in a music video. Their journey from Chanthaburi included offerings of mangosteen, which were distributed by the hermitage among visitors.

In addition to these activities, many visitors brought a range of items, including pumpkins, red drinks, snacks, toys, bicycles, and rice, as tokens of gratitude for past blessings. These items will be donated to schools, temples, and foundations.

At the Boon Chuey Pavilion, located in front of the Phra Phrom statue, visitors were captivated by the sacred water basin containing floating red candle wax numbers, reported KhaoSod.

This traditional ritual is believed to reveal lucky numbers, which were identified as 57, 3, and 426. Many visitors photographed these numbers from various angles, hoping to use them in the upcoming lottery draw.