Pattaya sex worker slaps Indian man after groping and arguing over breast size

Both sides agree to make peace with police act as mediators

Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

A Thai sex worker attacked an Indian man on Pattaya Beach on Monday, August 11, after the foreign man groped her breasts but refused her services.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were called to intervene in an altercation between a Thai woman and an Indian man at approximately 11.30pm. The incident occurred on Beach Road near Soi Pattaya 13/4 in Bang Lamung, Pattaya.

Police reported that they found the Indian man arguing with the Thai woman at the scene, while a large crowd of beachgoers, both Thai and foreign, gathered to watch.

Friends of the Indian man told police that their friend had approached the Thai woman to enquire about the cost of sexual services. After learning that the price was 3,000 baht, he suddenly groped her breasts, then rejected her services, claiming her breasts were too small.

According to his friends, the sex worker became enraged and slapped the Indian man. She then chased after him to launch further attacks, prompting some witnesses to intervene, though unsuccessfully.

Indian man gropes Thai sex worker breasts and rejects service
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

Channel 7 reported that police acted as mediators and urged both parties to apologise to each other. The two eventually reached an amicable agreement in front of the officers, and no legal complaint was filed.

It has not been confirmed whether the Thai woman will face further charges for offering sexual services, as doing so is a violation of Thai criminal law.

Three other Indian men made headlines in Thailand in July when they called police to arrest a Thai bar girl at a hotel in Pattaya. The men accused her of overcharging them and also complained that her breasts were smaller than they had expected.

Thai woman slaps Indian man in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

The bar girl denied the accusations, stating that they had agreed on a price of 3,000 baht before the men took her to the hotel. However, they later expressed dissatisfaction with her appearance and cancelled the service.

According to her account, she demanded full payment for the agreed service. The men said they would withdraw cash for her, but instead returned to the hotel accompanied by police. The dispute was resolved without any altercation or legal proceedings in that case.

Indian man gropes Thai woman breasts before paying for services
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

