Snake at doorstep turns into fortune-telling sign for lucky numbers

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A man was intrigued by a green pit viper that repeatedly coiled at his doorstep for three consecutive nights. This unusual occurrence prompted neighbours to ask for his house number, hoping to use it for lottery predictions.

The incident began on August 28, when a Facebook user posted a video of the snake coiled on a shelf at his front door, referring to it as a “little Naga guarding the entrance.”

The same user reported the snake’s return on the following day, in a similar position. By the evening of August 30, he shared another update, noting the snake’s presence for a third night.

This sparked interest among locals, with many interpreting the snake’s coiling pattern as potential lucky numbers for the lottery, including combinations like 78, 780, 782, and 786.

The homeowner, identified only as Chaiya, recounted discovering the snake on the evening of August 28. Initially concerned for his family’s safety, he noticed the snake was not aggressive. Cautioning his wife and child to avoid disturbing the snake, he believed it had returned to the forest by morning.

On August 29, Chaiya checked the area where the snake had been but found it empty. Assuming it had left for good, he was surprised to find it coiled again in the same spot that evening. This repeated occurrence for three nights left him pondering whether the snake might bring good fortune.

Chaiya shared his house number, 2/2 M.4, with friends and others interested in trying their luck in the September 1 lottery draw. He contemplated purchasing a ticket himself, considering the possibility that the snake might indeed be a bearer of good luck, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a massive king cobra caused chaos in Trang province after slithering into a home in search of prey, where it attacked another large cobra. Startled locals, shocked by the encounter, quickly noted down the house number, hoping it might bring lottery fortune.

