Woman gives birth in rescue vehicle as public eyes registration number

A 22 year old woman gave birth to a baby boy on a rescue vehicle after experiencing severe labour pains. Both mother and child are safe. The incident has sparked interest in the rescue vehicle’s registration number among those seeking good fortune.

The woman shared her experience on Facebook, announcing the birth of her son today, June 1, at 3.48am. The baby was delivered on a rescue vehicle.

Rescue personnel received a report that a 22 year old woman was in labour near Ban Uea Athon Ton Thong Chai in Mueang district, Lampang province. They quickly coordinated with Lampang rescue officials for assistance. Upon arrival, they found the woman in significant pain and swiftly transported her to Lampang Hospital.

However, during the journey, the woman delivered a baby boy weighing 3,015 grammes. Both mother and child were unharmed and were taken to the hospital for further care, reported KhaoSod.

It is understood that this is her second child, whom she named Chawadol. The rescue vehicle’s registration number, 3174, has caught the attention of many hoping for a stroke of luck.

In similar news, a brave traffic officer in Mueang Udon Thani district briefly took on the role of midwife, helping deliver a baby inside a pickup truck before escorting the mother and newborn to the hospital on his motorcycle, ensuring their safe arrival. This marked the eighth time he’s successfully assisted in a childbirth.

On March 24, Police Lance Corporal Charern Chantharak from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station received a report about a woman in labour inside a pickup truck parked at Ban Huai Market. He quickly rushed to the scene, accompanied by an ambulance from Udon Thani Central Hospital.

Drawing on his training, he carried out an emergency delivery, successfully bringing a baby girl into the world. He carefully cleared the infant’s airway, using a bulb syringe to remove amniotic fluid, gently stimulated her to ensure she cried, and then wrapped her in a cloth to keep her warm.