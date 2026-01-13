Six Myanmar workers fired after rider attack in Samut Prakan

Photos via Khaosod and Thairath

Key insights from the news

  • Six Myanmar workers were fired on January 12 after allegedly assaulting a food delivery rider outside a restaurant in Samut Prakan on January 11, leading to the restaurant's indefinite closure.
  • The incident, captured on video, showed one worker attacking the rider's motorcycle with a metal rod, resulting in injuries to three riders during the ensuing scuffle.
  • The restaurant owner admitted the workers acted rashly out of anger and expressed remorse, while officials noted that the establishment lacked proper documentation despite being legally registered.
  • Authorities emphasized the need for businesses to ensure proper registration and avoid disturbances, highlighting the importance of compliance to prevent similar incidents.

Six Myanmar workers were dismissed yesterday, January 12, after allegedly assaulting a food delivery rider outside a restaurant the day before in Bang Bo, Samut Prakan, prompting authorities to shut down the establishment indefinitely.

The incident, which occurred on January 11, was captured on video by the rider. The footage showed a Myanmar worker wearing a white shirt exiting the restaurant while holding a metal rod and allegedly taunting the rider. Several other Myanmar workers were seen standing behind him, also armed with weapons.

According to the rider, he had approached the restaurant calmly in an attempt to talk. However, the man in the white shirt allegedly responded aggressively and struck the front of the rider’s motorcycle with the metal rod. A scuffle then broke out between both parties, resulting in injuries to three riders.

Officers from Bang Bo Police Station arrived shortly after to break up the altercation.

On January 12, officials visited the restaurant but found the premises deserted, with only empty tables and a stage left behind. Officials contacted the restaurant owner, who reportedly arrived around 30 minutes later to provide information.

A partner in the business and a Myanmar national, 32 year old May, told officials the restaurant had been operating for about two months and was legally registered as a food establishment. She said her staff had clashed with the rider on the road and initially claimed they were not at fault, but admitted they acted rashly by attacking the rider first.

She said the workers had acted out of anger and expressed remorse for their actions. All six employees involved had since been dismissed, and she offered an apology to the injured riders and to the Thai public for what had happened.

The Bang Bo district protection officer confirmed that although the restaurant was legally registered, according to May, no official documentation had been displayed on-site. As a result, the restaurant has been ordered to close indefinitely until all required documents are presented to authorities for further review.

Officials also reminded other business operators to ensure proper registration before opening and to avoid causing disturbances to nearby residents, reported Khaosod.

In similar news, a violent late-night brawl in Pattaya saw a group of Myanmar workers attack one man, leaving him hospitalised as police launched an investigation.

