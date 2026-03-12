American tourist accused of theft at Chiang Mai shop, police called

Police in Chiang Mai were called to a second-hand shop today, March 12, after a report that an American tourist allegedly took items without paying, with CCTV footage later used as evidence.

At about 11am, tourist police, immigration police and local patrol officers went to a second-hand clothing and footwear shop in a market area in Wat Ket subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai district to investigate.

When police arrived, they found the shop owner and the suspect, described as an American tourist, along with items presented as evidence, including a pair of shoes and a pair of trousers.

The shop owner told officers the tourist arrived on a rented motorcycle and parked outside before browsing inside the shop.

The man then appeared to be selecting clothing and shoes, but allegedly took advantage of a moment when the owner was not watching to swap his own shoes with a second-hand pair on a shelf.

The owner alleged that the tourist left his old shoes behind and also took a pair of trousers. Staff then noticed what had happened and intervened.

Police said the tourist initially denied stealing and claimed he intended to buy the trousers. However, after being shown CCTV footage that captured the shoe swap and the trousers being taken, the man confessed.

Khaosod reported that officers accompanied him back to his accommodation to collect cash, with police saying the total came to 2,000 baht.

The shop chose not to pursue the matter further and accepted payment as compensation, while asking the tourist not to repeat the behaviour.

