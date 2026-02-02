Khao Yai camper killed after wild elephant attack near campsite

A man was killed this morning, February 2, after being attacked by a wild elephant while camping with friends at Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province. The incident took place as the man was out for a walk near the campsite, located in the Wang Nam Khiao district.

The victim, identified as 69 year old Jiratchai from Lopburi, had woken up early and gone for a stroll near a camping ground in Moo 16, Wang Mee subdistrict. During his walk, he came face to face with a wild male elephant named “Plai Oi Waan,” known to roam outside park boundaries.

The elephant charged and attacked him, using its trunk to strike and trample him repeatedly. His body was later found roughly 20 metres from his tent. Other campers witnessed the incident from nearby tents but were too frightened to intervene. No one else was harmed.

Park officials and police from Wang Mee Police Station quickly arrived at the scene. They managed to drive the elephant away from the area.

Medical staff from Wang Nam Khiao Hospital, along with local rescue teams, confirmed that the man had suffered multiple injuries, including broken limbs, bleeding from the mouth and nose, and extensive trauma across his body.

According to Khao Yai park officials, the elephant is currently in musth, a period of heightened aggression in male elephants. Officials confirmed that Plai Oi Waan had previously been involved in two other fatal attacks on villagers, making this the third known fatality, reported Khaosod.

Similarly, a man working in a Chachoengsao rubber plantation was hospitalised after being attacked by a wild elephant during the night. The victim was found injured with bruises across his body, a sore shoulder, chest pain and difficulty breathing. Rescuers administered first aid before rushing him to Sanam Chai Khet Hospital for further treatment.