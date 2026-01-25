Myanmar TikTok star mourned as police hunt murder suspects

Thousands of fans gathered to bid a sorrowful farewell to popular TikTok star Go Tin So Hwe, a 25 year old Myanmar national, whose tragic murder has shocked the LGBTQ community.

Yesterday, on January 24, the body of this beloved online personality was found concealed in a grassy area beneath a large tree on the outskirts of Ban Phatong village, Mae Sot district, Tak province.

Friends and fans, numbering in the thousands, dressed in black and carrying red roses, paid their respects as they moved Go Tin So Hwe’s body from Wat Luang to the Royal Cemetery in Mae Sot, Tak province.

Upon arrival, the procession was joined by scores of Myanmar residents who participated in the traditional ceremony to guide the deceased’s spirit to the afterlife.

The open casket allowed attendees a final view of the deceased, beautifully dressed for the occasion.

The mourners placed red roses within the coffin as a final tribute, marking a poignant and emotional moment. Go Tin So Hwe’s sister, Ye Ye Aye, 41, was overcome with grief and fainted, requiring assistance to a safe area.

The cremation concluded with the body being respectfully placed in the crematorium.

In the ongoing investigation, the police from Mae Sot Police Station have made significant progress. Evidence suggests two suspects were last seen with Go Tin So Hwe near a hotel not far from the crime scene.

The suspects remain at large, possibly hiding near the Thai-Myanmar border or may have already crossed it. The police are collaborating with neighbouring countries to identify the suspects, and there are hopes for a breakthrough soon.

Go Tin So Hwe was a cherished figure among Myanmar residents and a successful online merchant with over a million TikTok followers.

Lured from his home by deceptive messages, he vanished for a day before locals discovered his body in a dense forest near the Thai-Myanmar border.

This brutal murder has deeply affected the LGBTQ community and is linked to similar cases involving deception and robbery, according to KhaoSod.