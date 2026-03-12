Indian man found dead on Kalim Beach in Phuket

March 12, 2026, 4:12 PM
Photo by เอกภพ ทองทับ via Khao Phuket

An Indian tourist died on Kalim Beach in Phuket this morning, March 12, right after having breakfast. The cause of his mysterious death remains under investigation.

A hotel worker found the Indian man, 44 year old Gaurav Sethi, lying face down on the beach outside the accommodation at about 9am. The worker then informed Sethi’s wife, Vartika Bassi, and contacted Patong Police Station to investigate.

According to Khao Phuket, Sethi was found near a traffic barrier separating the beach from the road. Police reported no visible injuries or signs of physical assault at the scene.

Bassi told police the couple checked into the hotel at 3am today and planned to stay until March 15. She said her husband had breakfast at the hotel at about 8am and reportedly showed no symptoms beforehand.

Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Sethi’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy. Police also notified the Indian Embassy to coordinate further procedures.

Kalim Beach has previously been the location of other reported deaths. In 2024, a Thai woman drowned after reportedly spending time on rocks along the beach. Police believed strong winds swept her into the sea, and the initial autopsy confirmed that she died from drowning and suffocation.

Photo by เอกภพ ทองทับ via Khao Phuket

Also in 2024, a 20 year old Burmese man drowned off Kalim Beach after ignoring a no-swimming flag. Lifeguards deployed jet skis and managed to rescue his friend. Rescuers searched for the Burmese victim but failed. His body was found 20 minutes later.

In August 2025, the body of an unidentified man was found washed ashore on Kalim Beach. The man was reported to be about 165 centimetres tall, with dark skin and tattoos on his shoulders and upper arms. No identification documents or belongings were found, and no further public update on his identity was reported.

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 12, 2026, 4:12 PM
