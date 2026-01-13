Amazing Thailand x LISA teaser drops ahead of full film release

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 13, 2026, 9:42 AM
144 1 minute read
Amazing Thailand x LISA teaser drops ahead of full film release | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Amazing Thailand

Key insights from the news

  • The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) released a teaser for a tourism film featuring K-pop star Lalisa Manobal on January 9, with the full film set to launch on January 28.
  • Lisa was announced as TAT's global tourism ambassador in October, promoting Thailand's destinations through her perspective, with a focus on lesser-known sites.
  • The teaser highlights the campaign's theme of experiencing Thailand's emotional and natural beauty, aiming to present the country as more than just a travel destination.
  • The teaser's release coincides with Lisa's recent appearance at the Golden Globe Awards, where she made history as the first Thai and K-pop artist to present an award.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) released the teaser for its latest tourism advertising film featuring Thai-born K-pop star Lalisa Manobal on Friday, January 9. The full film is scheduled to launch on January 28.

TAT first announced Lisa as its global tourism ambassador in October, encouraging fans to look forward to a campaign showcasing Thailand’s most beautiful destinations through her perspective.

The announcement was accompanied by promotional images highlighting five popular destinations, along with the caption, “Amazing Thailand x LISA”.

In December last year, TAT confirmed via its official Facebook page that a teaser for the advertising film would be released in early January. The teaser was officially unveiled on Friday.

The video opens with Lisa speaking the line, “What does Thailand feel like? It feels like…”, before transitioning into the campaign’s theme song, featuring the lyric, “Feel all the feelings”.

TAT and Lisa Thai tourism
Photo via Facebook/ Amazing Thailand

The teaser quickly drew excitement from netizens, with many speculating about the filming locations. Some fans suggested that the final film may feature Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai during the Yi Peng Festival.

According to further details released by TAT, the upcoming advertising film will present Lisa as a premium tour guide, introducing audiences to lesser-known destinations across Thailand that many travellers may not have experienced before.

Related Articles
Lisa in Golden Globe
Photo by Jordan Strauss via AP

TAT said the campaign aims to offer a deeper and more meaningful perspective on Thailand, highlighting the country as more than just a travel destination, but a place filled with emotion and experience.

Officials explained that the “feelings” referenced in the campaign include the beauty of nature, excitement from new activities, joy from unique experiences, warm smiles, and happiness found in quality destinations throughout the country.

Lisa in golden globe
Photo via Vogue Thailand

The teaser release follows Lisa’s recent appearance at the Golden Globe Awards, where she became the first Thai and K-pop artist invited to present at the event. While she was not nominated this year, Lisa attended the ceremony following her acting debut in The White Lotus.

Lisa joined the naked dressing fashion trend at the ceremony, wearing a black gown by Jacquemus. She also appeared on stage alongside Indian actress and film producer Priyanka Chopra to present the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Thaiger QUIZ
Quiz on TAT's Tourism Campaign Featuring Lalisa Manobal
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. When was the teaser for the tourism advertising film featuring Lalisa Manobal released?
  2. 2. What role was Lisa announced to have with the Tourism Authority of Thailand?
  3. 3. What will the full film featuring Lisa launch?
  4. 4. Which destination is speculated to be featured in the final film?
  5. 5. What is the theme song's lyric mentioned in the teaser?
  6. 6. What kind of destinations will Lisa introduce in the advertising film?
  7. 7. What is one of the feelings referenced in the campaign?
  8. 8. What significant event did Lisa attend recently?
  9. 9. Who did Lisa present an award with at the Golden Globe Awards?
  10. 10. What type of gown did Lisa wear at the Golden Globe Awards?

Latest Thailand News
Pheu Thai eyes gaming industry reform to boost digital economy | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai eyes gaming industry reform to boost digital economy

10 minutes ago
Police rule out murder in deadly house fire in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

Police rule out murder in deadly house fire in Chiang Mai

27 minutes ago
Six Myanmar workers fired after rider attack in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Six Myanmar workers fired after rider attack in Samut Prakan

52 minutes ago
Amazing Thailand x LISA teaser drops ahead of full film release | Thaiger Thailand News

Amazing Thailand x LISA teaser drops ahead of full film release

1 hour ago
American paraglider crash into power pole on Koh Lan | Thaiger Thailand News

American paraglider crash into power pole on Koh Lan

17 hours ago
Thai flag flies high in Antarctic skydiving record | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai flag flies high in Antarctic skydiving record

17 hours ago
Chiang Rai noodle shop owner Aunt Pan killed in domestic incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai noodle shop owner Aunt Pan killed in domestic incident

17 hours ago
Foreign man exposes himself to Thai woman in Phuket car park | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man exposes himself to Thai woman in Phuket car park

18 hours ago
Thailand’s THEOS-2A satellite launch fails after rocket malfunction in India | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s THEOS-2A satellite launch fails after rocket malfunction in India

18 hours ago
Italian man slammed for insulting Thai taxi driver comparing him to dog | Thaiger Thailand News

Italian man slammed for insulting Thai taxi driver comparing him to dog

18 hours ago
Uzbek man detained after alleged assault on teenage girl in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Uzbek man detained after alleged assault on teenage girl in Phuket

18 hours ago
Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Pha Ngan drug bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Pha Ngan drug bust

19 hours ago
British man arrested for traffic island stunt, indecency, and Yaba use | Thaiger Phuket News

British man arrested for traffic island stunt, indecency, and Yaba use

19 hours ago
Three power poles down after pickup veers off road in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Three power poles down after pickup veers off road in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Thai police strangled in Bangkok traffic dispute, suspect still at large | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai police strangled in Bangkok traffic dispute, suspect still at large

20 hours ago
Filipina slams English skill in Thailand, Thai teacher responds | Thaiger Thailand News

Filipina slams English skill in Thailand, Thai teacher responds

21 hours ago
Thai man and 9 foreigners arrested during Chon Buri gambling den raid | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man and 9 foreigners arrested during Chon Buri gambling den raid

21 hours ago
Orange cat&#8217;s meows lead to bridge pillar rescue in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Orange cat’s meows lead to bridge pillar rescue in Samut Prakan

22 hours ago
Drug suspect escapes after police officer grants ‘farewell’ release | Thaiger Crime News

Drug suspect escapes after police officer grants ‘farewell’ release

23 hours ago
Narathiwat imposes curfew after attacks at 11 petrol stations in Deep South | Thaiger Thailand News

Narathiwat imposes curfew after attacks at 11 petrol stations in Deep South

24 hours ago
Thailand Privilege Card awards Friends of Thailand memberships to three international Muay Thai Fighters | Thaiger Travel

Thailand Privilege Card awards Friends of Thailand memberships to three international Muay Thai Fighters

24 hours ago
Chinese real estate agent robbed at scissor-point in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese real estate agent robbed at scissor-point in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Lost British cyclist safely rescued from Chiang Mai forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost British cyclist safely rescued from Chiang Mai forest

1 day ago
Buffalo bolts from slaughterhouse into Chiang Mai snooker shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Buffalo bolts from slaughterhouse into Chiang Mai snooker shop

1 day ago
Russian teen killed after speedboat hits fishing boat in Krabi | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian teen killed after speedboat hits fishing boat in Krabi

1 day ago
Thailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 13, 2026, 9:42 AM
144 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.