Amazing Thailand x LISA teaser drops ahead of full film release

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) released the teaser for its latest tourism advertising film featuring Thai-born K-pop star Lalisa Manobal on Friday, January 9. The full film is scheduled to launch on January 28.

TAT first announced Lisa as its global tourism ambassador in October, encouraging fans to look forward to a campaign showcasing Thailand’s most beautiful destinations through her perspective.

The announcement was accompanied by promotional images highlighting five popular destinations, along with the caption, “Amazing Thailand x LISA”.

In December last year, TAT confirmed via its official Facebook page that a teaser for the advertising film would be released in early January. The teaser was officially unveiled on Friday.

The video opens with Lisa speaking the line, “What does Thailand feel like? It feels like…”, before transitioning into the campaign’s theme song, featuring the lyric, “Feel all the feelings”.

The teaser quickly drew excitement from netizens, with many speculating about the filming locations. Some fans suggested that the final film may feature Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai during the Yi Peng Festival.

According to further details released by TAT, the upcoming advertising film will present Lisa as a premium tour guide, introducing audiences to lesser-known destinations across Thailand that many travellers may not have experienced before.

TAT said the campaign aims to offer a deeper and more meaningful perspective on Thailand, highlighting the country as more than just a travel destination, but a place filled with emotion and experience.

Officials explained that the “feelings” referenced in the campaign include the beauty of nature, excitement from new activities, joy from unique experiences, warm smiles, and happiness found in quality destinations throughout the country.

The teaser release follows Lisa’s recent appearance at the Golden Globe Awards, where she became the first Thai and K-pop artist invited to present at the event. While she was not nominated this year, Lisa attended the ceremony following her acting debut in The White Lotus.

Lisa joined the naked dressing fashion trend at the ceremony, wearing a black gown by Jacquemus. She also appeared on stage alongside Indian actress and film producer Priyanka Chopra to present the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series.