Myanmar worker battered in late-night Pattaya brawl

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A violent late-night clash in Pattaya saw a group of Myanmar workers attack one man, leaving him hospitalised as police launched an investigation.

The incident erupted around 3.40am on Sunday, September 21, in Soi VC, near the end of the street outside a Myanmar restaurant. Images of the fight were quickly shared on local social media pages, fuelling heated debate among residents.

A hotel worker across the road said he saw more than four men surround and beat another member of their group.

“They punched and kicked him until he was lying still on the ground.”

The attackers then fled the scene, leaving the victim’s friends to carry him away.

Police later identified the injured man as 39 year old Myanmar national Yaju Ae. Officers said he was heavily intoxicated and incoherent at the time of the attack, making it difficult to establish exactly what had happened. He was rushed to Pattaya City Hospital for treatment.

Pattaya City Police confirmed they are working with an interpreter to question Yaju once his condition stabilises. Officers said that they will take a statement soon, adding that investigators are now tracking down the suspects.

Police believe at least four suspects were involved in the assault and vowed to hold them accountable.

“This kind of violent behaviour cannot be tolerated. We are determined to prevent further disturbances and ensure the safety of the area.”

The case has added to ongoing concerns over migrant-related disputes in Pattaya, which has seen a surge of foreign workers in recent years to meet demands in hospitality, construction and service industries. Locals in Soi VC said fights often flare up late at night, especially where alcohol is involved, and called for stronger police patrols in the area, reported The Pattaya News.

Despite the seriousness of the attack, police emphasised that the incident appeared to be an internal conflict rather than a wider public threat. However, they urged residents and business owners to remain vigilant and to report disturbances immediately.

As the investigation continues, police are reviewing CCTV footage from the soi and nearby businesses in the hope of identifying the suspects. For now, the battered victim remains under medical care, and Pattaya waits to see whether swift justice will follow.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.