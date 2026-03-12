Rayong restaurant rampage over fried rice caught on CCTV

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 12, 2026, 2:57 PM
Rayong restaurant rampage over fried rice caught on CCTV
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

CCTV footage from a restaurant in Rayong has circulated online after it captured a customer damaging property there at 12.33am on March 9, reportedly after complaining about fried rice.

The video, first shared by a Facebook user, shows a man wearing a white shirt and a black hat behaving aggressively inside the premises, including kicking a table, smashing glasses and knocking a light bulb. A member of staff was also cut by broken glass during the incident.

Yesterday, March 11, a reporter visited the restaurant in Makham Ku subdistrict, Nikhom Phatthana district, where the owner, 41 year old Chayen, pointed out damage consistent with the CCTV footage.

Rayong restaurant rampage over fried rice caught on CCTV
Photo via Amarin TV

She said the customer, whom she described as an LGBTQ person, claimed that the restaurant’s fried rice was not tasty and had a violent outburst.

Chayen said the restaurant was prepared to accept complaints and make improvements, but stressed that no customer had the right to damage property or put staff at risk.

She added that she would pursue legal action to protect her employees and to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

A staff member, 21 year old Ann, said that after complaining about the fried rice, the customer asked a waiter to taste it and offered a tip, urging the waiter to say it was not tasty.

Later, staff phoned the owner, and the customer spoke with her directly. The owner accepted the feedback and said the restaurant would improve, while also asking the customer to lower their voice.

Rayong restaurant rampage over fried rice caught on CCTV
Photo via Amarin TV

The customer then became upset, and the situation escalated into the violent behaviour seen in the CCTV footage. Ann said she later suffered a cut to her arm from broken glass, before adding that the customer left 2,000 baht behind after the incident.

Thairath reported that the information available so far comes from the restaurant’s account, and the other party has yet to provide their side of the story.

Similarly, a social media dispute between a buffet restaurant and a customer escalated into legal action after the customer posted a critical review in a Facebook group, citing poor service and staff communication at a hotpot buffet.

