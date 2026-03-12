American soldier attacks friend and attempts to bite Pattaya police

An American soldier attacked his friend until the victim lost consciousness before resisting arrest and attempting to bite Pattaya police officers on Monday, March 9.

Video of the incident was shared on social media on Tuesday, March 10. The footage showed four to five police officers trying to restrain the American soldier, who appeared heavily intoxicated.

In the clip, the foreign man resisted the arrest and repeatedly shouted, “Where is my wallet?” Officers were seen attempting to take him to a police station in a pickup truck, but he continued to resist. He was also seen trying to attack officers, with one policeman heard shouting, “He’s going to bite me!”

A friend of the man, wearing a white shirt, was trying to calm him down. The friend urged him to drink water to sober up, but he refused. The friend also told him to get himself under control and mentioned he has a wife and children waiting at home.

Police eventually manage to get the man onto the pickup truck and tell his friend to go with them to the police station.

A Thai rescuer, 32 year old Jakkapong Wongphut, later told Chon Buri News and ThaiRath that he and his team were called to a road outside a hotel in Soi Pattaya 6 to assist an unconscious foreigner. The information he received was that the foreign victim was attacked by his friend.

When rescuers arrived, they found the victim lying on the road with a facial injury. The attacker is believed to be the American man seen in the video.

Jakkapong said the suspect ran away when he and his team arrived, prompting a chase. His team then contacted Mueang Pattaya Police to help restrain the man, leading to the confrontation captured in the footage.

Police told the media the foreigners later negotiated over the matter, and the victim did not want to pursue legal action against his friend. These American soldiers are believed to visit Pattaya for the Cobra Gold.