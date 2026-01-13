Police rule out murder in deadly house fire in Chiang Mai

Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

Key insights from the news

  • Police have ruled out murder in a house fire in Chiang Mai that killed a family of five, confirming it was an accident and criticizing media for spreading unverified information.
  • The fire occurred on January 8, resulting in the deaths of a couple, their two twin daughters, and the husband's mother, all found unconscious due to smoke inhalation.
  • Speculation arose about potential foul play due to reports of two fire sources and family conflicts, but police found no evidence of criminal activity or suspicious individuals before the fire.
  • The investigation is 80% complete, with final autopsy results pending, and a press conference is expected next week to clarify the findings.

Police insisted that the deadly house fire in Chiang Mai province that killed a family of five was an accident, while criticising some media outlets for spreading misleading and unverified information.

The tragedy occurred on January 8, when a fire broke out at a two-storey home in the Pa Dad sub-district of Chiang Mai. Five family members, including five year old twin girls, lost their lives.

The victims were identified as 38 year old Thai man Kawin, his wife 38 year old Warissara, Kawin’s 70 year old mother Sunee, and the couple’s five year old twin daughters Lalisa and Lalinda. All were found unconscious on the second floor of the house, having suffered fatal smoke inhalation.

While investigations were still ongoing, several media outlets raised suspicions that the fire may not have been accidental, suggesting the possibility of murder.

Speculation intensified after some rescuers and officials reportedly stated that they found two separate sources of fire inside the house, which they said was unusual compared with other house fire incidents they had encountered.

Deadly house fire Chiang Mai kills family of five
Photo via Facebook/ เชียงใหม่ CM108 ข่าวเชียงใหม่ จังหวัดเชียงใหม่

Some media reports also cited alleged conflicts within the family over property and inheritance. Friends of the deceased reportedly claimed that Kawin had received a threatening message referring to a house fire prior to the incident.

Despite the speculation, both rescuers and journalists urged the public to wait for the official investigation results from police and forensic teams.

Yesterday, January 12, Thawatchai Pongwattanachai, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 5, provided an update on the investigation. He said police had completed around 80% of the inquiry and were awaiting final autopsy results from the hospital.

house fire kills five
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

Thawatchai strongly criticised some news agencies for publishing information that contradicted police findings, saying such reports had confused the public and fuelled unfounded suspicions of foul play.

He confirmed that police had ruled out murder and arson, stating that no evidence of criminal activity was found at the scene.

Thawatchai acknowledged that the family did have internal conflicts, but clarified that these issues began towards the end of 2024, not several months earlier as some reports claimed. He also confirmed that Kawin had received a threatening message.

police rules our murder in Chiang Mai house fire
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

However, he said investigators found no evidence of suspicious individuals visiting the house or surrounding area before the fire. Police reviewed footage from eight CCTV cameras in and around the property and found no signs of suspicious activity.

The deputy commander said he and other officers were uncomfortable with conflicting information circulated by some media outlets and urged journalists to respect the deceased in line with human rights principles.

Thawatchai added that the case is expected to be concluded by next week, after which police will hold a press conference to clarify all details of the investigation.

