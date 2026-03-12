German tourist dies after falling from ninth floor of Pattaya hotel

Edited photo made with photo from Siam Chon News

A German tourist died after falling from a Pattaya hotel late yesterday, March 11, with police suspecting stress linked to personal and financial problems.

Police were called to the hotel at 11.36pm after receiving a report that a person had fallen from a height. At the scene, officers found the 38 year old man’s body on the ground beside the building after he reportedly fell from the rooftop on the ninth floor.

The area was cordoned off to keep members of the public away while investigations were carried out.

During checks on the rooftop, police found a pair of shoes believed to belong to the deceased, which had been left behind. Officers also confirmed the man had been staying on the second floor of the hotel.

Photo via Siam Chon News

There were reportedly no signs of a struggle or evidence of the room being searched or disturbed, and the scene was photographed as part of the investigation.

Siam Chon News reported that the man’s girlfriend later came to the hotel after being notified, and police took her statement as part of their inquiries.

The girlfriend told police she and the man had argued previously and had been living separately for about two months. She said the separation followed her discovery that he already had a family, and she did not expect the situation would lead him to take his own life.

Hotel staff told police the man may have been experiencing financial difficulties, adding that he had fallen behind on rent for two months.

Photo via Siam Chon News

Police said their initial assessment was that the death may have been linked to stress over personal and financial problems. Rescue workers then transferred the body for a post-mortem examination.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Elsewhere, police suspect suicide after the body of a foreign man, who fell from a height, was found in the car park of a well-known hotel on Silom Road in the Bang Rak district, Bangkok.

