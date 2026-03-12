Mentally ill man attacks mother and daughter with knife in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 12, 2026, 5:57 PM
Photo via Matichon

A mentally ill Thai man turned himself in after breaking into a neighbour’s home in Nakhon Si Thammarat and attacking a woman and her teenage daughter with a knife. Both victims were reported to be in critical condition.

Sichon Police Station officers and Por Teck Tung Foundation rescuers were called to a house in Si Khit sub-district, Sichon district at around 4.30am yesterday, March 11, to assist the victims.

The mother, 43 year old Janyaporn, and her 16 year old daughter, Kamonwan, were found with multiple cut wounds and were taken to Sichon Hospital. Janyaporn received 77 stitches, while Kamonwan received 66 stitches, according to the report.

The victims told police the attacker was a 19 year old man named Panupong who lives in the same community. They said he broke into their home, went to Janyaporn’s bedroom and began attacking her in the dark.

Mentally ill man attacks neighbours
Photo via ThaiRath

Kamonwan ran in to help her mother. Panupong then turned on her and attacked. Kamonwan struggled to turn on the light, which appeared to frighten the suspect and led him to flee the house.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the community and surrounding areas while searching for Panupong. They later saw him ride a motorcycle to an automatic car wash to wash blood from his body.

Police were later contacted by Panupong’s father, who said he would bring his son to surrender. Today, March 12, the father took Panupong to Sichon Police Station, where the suspect admitted to the attack.

Photo via ThaiRath

ThaiRath reported Panupong had a history of drug use and that the intoxicants left him with mental illness. He stopped using drugs about two years ago and entered treatment, but he continued to display aggressive behaviour despite taking medicine daily.

Police said Panupong was not able to give a clear statement due to his mental condition. He remains in custody, while police have not yet concluded what legal penalties he will face.

Janyaporn and Kamonwan remain in hospital. They were reported to be in stable condition but still require close medical supervision.

Knife attack in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Photo via Matichon

