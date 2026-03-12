Russian man gropes Thai tattoo artist outside Pattaya studio

A female Thai tattoo artist is taking legal action against a Russian man who groped her breasts outside a studio in Pattaya last night, March 11.

The victim, 23 year old Kunsirisanjakorn Wannapong, filed a complaint at Mueang Pattaya Police Station after the sexual assault at about 9.30pm. She also submitted security camera footage from the tattoo studio as evidence.

Video footage showed the sexual assault and the identity of the foreign suspect, reported to be a Russian man. Kunsirisanjakorn said he arrived with two friends and that the group spoke to each other in Russian.

Kunsirisanjakorn told police she and her colleagues were smoking outside the studio in Soi Pattaya 5 on Pattaya Sai Song Road when the suspect, wearing a white T-shirt and grey shorts, approached and asked about tattoo prices.

She said she explained the service and told him prices started at 2,000 baht. The man then spoke with his friends before coming closer and grabbing her arms.

Kunsirisanjakorn said she initially believed the men wanted to look at her tattoo, so she allowed them to hold her arms while they examined it. Unexpectedly, the man in the white shirt suddenly groped her breasts.

CCTV footage reportedly showed Kunsirisanjakorn defending herself by slapping and kicking the suspect. The man appeared to attempt to kick her, but she avoided it and stepped away from the group.

The Russian men did not leave immediately, and the suspect tried to speak with Kunsirisanjakorn, who remained angry and insisted she would file a complaint with the CCTV footage. One of the suspect’s friends was seen urging him to leave and performing a wai before walking away.

The incident triggered criticism online, with some Thai social media users urging police to treat the case seriously. Some commenters accused police of ignoring cases involving Thai victims while responding more quickly when foreign victims are involved.

As of now, police have not provided an update on the suspect’s identity or any arrest.