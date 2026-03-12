Russian man gropes Thai tattoo artist outside Pattaya studio

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 12, 2026, 2:01 PM
452 1 minute read
Russian man gropes Thai tattoo artist outside Pattaya studio | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Pattayaonlinenews

A female Thai tattoo artist is taking legal action against a Russian man who groped her breasts outside a studio in Pattaya last night, March 11.

The victim, 23 year old Kunsirisanjakorn Wannapong, filed a complaint at Mueang Pattaya Police Station after the sexual assault at about 9.30pm. She also submitted security camera footage from the tattoo studio as evidence.

Video footage showed the sexual assault and the identity of the foreign suspect, reported to be a Russian man. Kunsirisanjakorn said he arrived with two friends and that the group spoke to each other in Russian.

Kunsirisanjakorn told police she and her colleagues were smoking outside the studio in Soi Pattaya 5 on Pattaya Sai Song Road when the suspect, wearing a white T-shirt and grey shorts, approached and asked about tattoo prices.

Russian gropes breasts Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ Pattayaonlinenews

She said she explained the service and told him prices started at 2,000 baht. The man then spoke with his friends before coming closer and grabbing her arms.

Kunsirisanjakorn said she initially believed the men wanted to look at her tattoo, so she allowed them to hold her arms while they examined it. Unexpectedly, the man in the white shirt suddenly groped her breasts.

CCTV footage reportedly showed Kunsirisanjakorn defending herself by slapping and kicking the suspect. The man appeared to attempt to kick her, but she avoided it and stepped away from the group.

Related Articles
Foreign man gropes Thai tattoo artist
Photo via Facebook/ Pattayaonlinenews

The Russian men did not leave immediately, and the suspect tried to speak with Kunsirisanjakorn, who remained angry and insisted she would file a complaint with the CCTV footage. One of the suspect’s friends was seen urging him to leave and performing a wai before walking away.

The incident triggered criticism online, with some Thai social media users urging police to treat the case seriously. Some commenters accused police of ignoring cases involving Thai victims while responding more quickly when foreign victims are involved.

As of now, police have not provided an update on the suspect’s identity or any arrest.

Latest Thailand News
Russian man gropes Thai tattoo artist outside Pattaya studio | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man gropes Thai tattoo artist outside Pattaya studio

48 minutes ago
Aircraft graveyard clip filmed by foreigner raises entry questions | Thaiger Tourism News

Aircraft graveyard clip filmed by foreigner raises entry questions

1 hour ago
Family suspects foul play after woman found in forest in underwear | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Family suspects foul play after woman found in forest in underwear

2 hours ago
Thai woman admits borrowing friend’s car for abduction and assault plan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman admits borrowing friend’s car for abduction and assault plan

3 hours ago
Chon Buri student hit, left with wounds for incomplete homework | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Chon Buri student hit, left with wounds for incomplete homework

3 hours ago
UK–Thailand AI Conference brings investors and tech leaders together ahead of London Tech Week | Thaiger Technology News

UK–Thailand AI Conference brings investors and tech leaders together ahead of London Tech Week

4 hours ago
Thai Airways raises ticket prices 10–15% amid higher fuel costs | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways raises ticket prices 10–15% amid higher fuel costs

4 hours ago
4 Chinese nationals rescued from human trafficking in Tak | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

4 Chinese nationals rescued from human trafficking in Tak

4 hours ago
An entire overview of the US-Israel war with Iran &#8211; How does it affect Thailand? | Thaiger Thailand News

An entire overview of the US-Israel war with Iran – How does it affect Thailand?

21 hours ago
Pattaya deer accident leaves taxi rider and foreign passenger injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya deer accident leaves taxi rider and foreign passenger injured

21 hours ago
Almost 500 teenagers gather nightly for street racing in Pattani | Thaiger South Thailand News

Almost 500 teenagers gather nightly for street racing in Pattani

21 hours ago
Cabinet orders WFH for public sector amid energy pressures | Thaiger Thai Law News

Cabinet orders WFH for public sector amid energy pressures

22 hours ago
4 Thai people detained after failing to steal gold necklace from Indian man | Thaiger Pattaya News

4 Thai people detained after failing to steal gold necklace from Indian man

22 hours ago
Air India Express plane stuck on runway after hard landing in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Air India Express plane stuck on runway after hard landing in Phuket

23 hours ago
Bangkok delivery rider caught on CCTV filming under skirt of vendor | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider caught on CCTV filming under skirt of vendor

23 hours ago
Photos of students discarding cash outside exam rooms debunked | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Photos of students discarding cash outside exam rooms debunked

24 hours ago
Thai man finds bloodstains in his car after lending it to friend | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man finds bloodstains in his car after lending it to friend

1 day ago
Thai women step in with tissues to help after coffee spills on a train | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai women step in with tissues to help after coffee spills on a train

1 day ago
Foreign couple criticised for kissing in Phuket temple | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple criticised for kissing in Phuket temple

1 day ago
Russian woman arrested over illegal beauty clinic in Pattaya condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian woman arrested over illegal beauty clinic in Pattaya condo

1 day ago
Cambodia temple photo spot compared to Wat Mahathat landmark | Thaiger Tourism News

Cambodia temple photo spot compared to Wat Mahathat landmark

1 day ago
Foreigner filmed running naked on Pattaya beach road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigner filmed running naked on Pattaya beach road

1 day ago
Phuket restaurant owner defends refusal to serve Israeli man | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket restaurant owner defends refusal to serve Israeli man

1 day ago
Koh Chang monkeys falsely accused of stealing foreigner&#8217;s motorcycle key | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Chang monkeys falsely accused of stealing foreigner’s motorcycle key

2 days ago
Trat loan shark arrested for raping 15 year old debtor&#8217;s daughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Trat loan shark arrested for raping 15 year old debtor’s daughter

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 12, 2026, 2:01 PM
452 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.